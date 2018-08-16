First Football in Focus Show of the new season Tonight at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue:KickBack Jack’s with a Kickoff of 6pm

**********KICKOFF SHOW TONIGHT AT KICKBACK JACK’S**********

FOOTBALL IN FOCUS SHOW Tonight at the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…First show of the new 2018 season….

Catch the show on GreensboroSports Radio/www.greensborosportsradio.com, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…….

We will start/kickoff at 6pm with Joe Sirera from the News and Record and then we will be joined by four high school football players from the Guilford County Schools…

Javondre Paige-Page High School

Richard Monroe-Dudley High School

Ryan Douglas-Southeast Guilford High School

Devan Boykin-Ragsdale High School

*****Sort of visiting with the Quarterback Club tonight, although at least two of these young men will start at QB and DB…*****

