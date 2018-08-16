First Round Notes from the 2018 Wyndham Championship with Brandt Snedeker a course wrecker/record:Round Two Tee Times for Friday

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a high of 91. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

First-Round Leaderboard

Brandt Snedeker 59 (-11)

Ryan Moore 63 (-7)

John Oda 63 (-7)

Six Things To Know

• 2007 r winner Brandt Snedeker records the 10th sub-60 score on the PGA TOUR

• Snedeker becomes the first player in history to break 60 after being over par at any point during his round

• 2011 winner Webb Simpson opens with 66, his 22nd score of 67 or better at the event

• In relation to par, Ryan Moore’s 7-under 63 is his lowest score since round two of the 2016 CIMB Classic (7-under 65)

• Lead of four strokes is the largest on the PGA TOUR after a first round since Charley Hoffman led by four at the 2017 Masters (T22)

• Henrik Stenson opens with 68 in his bid to join Sam Snead (1949-50, 1955-56) as the only player to successfully defend his title

First-Round Lead Notes

2 First-round leaders/co-leaders to win since the event moved to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008 (Arjun Atwal/2010, Camilo Villegas/2014)

2 Times a first-round lead has been by more than one stroke since moving to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008 (Bill Haas/2009/two strokes, Arjun Atwal/2010/two strokes)

8 First-round leaders/co-leaders to win on PGA TOUR in 2017-18 (most recent: Troy Merritt/Barbasol Championship)

Brandt Snedeker (59/1st)

Age: 37 (12/8/1980)

Joined TOUR: 2007

Entering this week

#80 FedExCup

#88 OWGR

8 PGA TOUR wins

305 PGA TOUR starts

22 PGA TOUR starts in 2017-18

3 Top-10s in 2017-18

10 Starts at Wyndham Championship

5 Top-10 finishes at the Wyndham Championship (includes 2007 victory)

0/4 Wins when holding 18-hole lead/co-lead

• 2012 FedExCup champion followed a bogey at his first hole of the day, No. 10, with four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16, three straight birdies on Nos 1-3 and a hole-out for an eagle-two at No. 6 (184 yards) en route to an 11-under 59. Additional birdies came at Nos. 5, 7, and 9

• Becomes the first player in PGA TOUR history to break 60 after being over par at any point in the round

• Becomes the ninth player (Jim Furyk twice) on the PGA TOUR to post a score of sub-60 (See chart below)

• Lowest first-round score at the Wyndham Championship was 61 (Arjun Atwal/2010/Won, Matt Every/2017/13th)

• Lowest 18-hole score at the Wyndham Championship was 60 (Si Woo Kim/R2/2016/Won)

• Before this week, the lowest score on the PGA TOUR this season was 61 (five occasions)

• Snedeker’s previous-low score on the PGA TOUR was 61. Most recent of three occasions was in round two of the 2015 Wyndham Championship (finished T43)

• Posted an 8-under 27 on his inward nine (Nos. 1-9), setting the record for lowest 9-hole score of the season (previously 28/Gary Woodland/Round two/Sony Open in Hawaii/back nine)

• Front-nine score of 27 falls one stroke shy of the all-time record for low 9-hole score (Corey Pavin/R1/2006 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee/Brown Deer Park GC/front nine/par-34

• 9/14 fairways, 15/18 greens in regulation, 2/3 scrambling, 22 putts (1-putts on 12 holes)

• The 2007 Wyndham Championship (Forest Oaks) was his first of eight PGA TOUR wins

• Has finished inside the top-5 in two of his last three starts in the Wyndham Championship; T5/2014, T3/2016. Did not compete in the 2017 Wyndham Championship

• Has collected three top-10 finishes in 22 starts on the PGA TOUR this season, including two in his last four starts; T3/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T8/RBC Canadian Open

• First-round scoring average of 71.14 (T135) coming into the week marks his highest of any round on TOUR this season

• Has held at least a share of an 18-hole lead on four previous occasions on the PGA TOUR, but has never converted for the win. Most recently, finished T2 at the 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii after holding a share of the first-round lead

• In search of his first win since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open

Sub-60 rounds on the PGA TOUR:

Name Event/Round/Score Par Finish

Al Geiberger 1977 FedEx St. Jude Classic/R2/59 72 Won

Chip Beck 1991 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open/R3/59 72 T3

David Duval 1999 CareerBuilder Challenge/R4/59 72 Won

Paul Goydos 2010 John Deere Classic/R1/59 71 2

Stuart Appleby 2010 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier/R4/59 70 Won

Jim Furyk 2013 BMW Championship/R2/59 71 3

Jim Furyk 2016 Travelers Championship/R4/58 70 T5

Justin Thomas 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii/R1/59 70 Won

Adam Hadwin 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge/R3/59 72 2nd

Brandt Snedeker 2018 Wyndham Championship/R1/59 70 TBD

Ryan Moore (-7/T2)

• 2009 Wyndham Championship winner posts his lowest score on the PGA TOUR in relation to par since round two of the 2016 CIMB Classic (7-under 65). Finished T17

• Making his 11th start in the event, having collected three top-10 finishes; 1st/2009, T6/2006, T10/2015

• On the strength of four top-10 finishes, comes into the week ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings

• Five-time PGA TOUR winner is in search of his first win since the 2016 John Deere Classic

John Oda (-7/T2)

• Made seven birdies, including three in a row at Nos. 13-15, to post a bogey-free 63 in his 10th start on the PGA TOUR (seventh as a professional)

• By virtue of his top-10 finish at the Barracuda Championship (T3), earned a spot into the Wyndham Championship field

• Monday qualified to earn his spot into the field at the Barracuda Championship

• With 193 non-member FedExCup points, needs to finish solo-third or better this week to have a chance to earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season.

• First of two top-10 finishes this season came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (10th)

• Has two top-10 finishes this season on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada

• Turned professional in 2017 prior to his senior season at UNLV

FedExCup Notes

As the final event in the PGA TOUR Season, the Wyndham Championship offers the final opportunity for players to improve their FedExCup positions heading into the Playoffs, or in some instances, move into the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the first Playoffs event, THE NORTHERN TRUST.

Current 125 Bubble

Entering Wyndham Championship

Player FEC

Rank First-Round Score

Jhonattan Vegas 122nd 70

Seamus Power 123rd 74

Martin Piller 124th 70

Tyrone Van Aswegen 125th 68

Chad Campbell 126th 68

Robert Garrigus 127th 71

Corey Conners 128th 65

Nick Taylor 129th 65

Tom Lovelady 130th 74

Seven of the last eight players ranked 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship remained inside the cut line entering the FedExCup Playoffs. Last season, Geoff Ogilvy moved from 125th to No. 116 following his T16 finish at the Wyndham Championship.

Miscellaneous Notes

Five of the 20 2017-18 PGA TOUR rookies are presently inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and all five are in this week’s field; Keith Mitchell/66th/65, Peter Uihlein/76th/71, Brandon Harkins/91st/72, Tyler Duncan/106th/70, Sam Ryder/115th/72. Last season, 12 of 17 rookies advanced to the Playoffs.

Course Statistics

Toughest Hole Easiest Hole

R1: par-4 11th (4.327) par-5 5th (4.205)

Scoring Averages

Front 9 Back 9 Total Cumulative

R1: 33.628 35.083 68.712 —

Early Late

R1: 68.62 68.81

Bogey-free rounds

R1: Ryan Moore (63), John Oda (63), Martin Flores (64), Sung Kang (65), Ryan Armour (65), Jim Furyk (65), Sam Saunders (66), Billy Horschel (66), Zac Blair (67), Scott Stallings (67), Stephan Jaeger (67)

Wyndham Championship Round Two Pairings

TEE #1

7:00 Ricky Barnes Phoenix, AZ 66 66

Ollie Schniederjans Alpharetta, GA 64 64

Martin Piller Ft. Worth, TX 70 70

7:10 Rory Sabbatini Durban, South Africa 69 69

Sung Kang Coppell, TX 65 65

Blayne Barber Auburn, AL 68 68

7:20 Michael Thompson Sea Island, GA 66 66

Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 68 68

Richy Werenski Jupiter, FL 68 68

7:30 Wesley Bryan Augusta, GA 68 68

David Lingmerth Tranas, Sweden 69 69

Brian Gay Windermere, FL 70 70

7:40 Mackenzie Hughes Dundas, Ontario,, Canada 68 68

Brian Stuard Jackson, MI 72 72

Scott Brown Aiken, SC 68 68

7:50 Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN 66 66

Padraig Harrington Dublin, Ireland 69 69

Nick Watney Dixon, CA 70 70

8:00 Brice Garnett Gallatin, MO 65 65

Matt Every Jacksonville Bch., FL 68 68

Steve Stricker Madison, WI 70 70

8:10 Ben Crane Portland, OR 70 70

Derek Fathauer Jupiter, FL 71 71

Keith Mitchell Sea Island, GA 65 65

8:20 Carl Pettersson Raleigh, NC 69 69

Arjun Atwal Calcutta, India 72 72

Jamie Lovemark San Diego, CA 66 66

8:30 Steve Wheatcroft Jacksonville, FL 71 71

Shane Bertsch Denver, CO 69 69

C.T. Pan Taiwan 65 65

8:40 Ethan Tracy Hilliard, OH 74 74

Will Zalatoris Plano, TX 71 71

Dylan Meyer Evansville, IN 67 67

8:50 Rob Oppenheim Andover, MA 70 70

Nicholas Lindheim Satellite Beach, FL 69 69

Doc Redman Raleigh, NC 68 68

9:00 Jonathan Randolph Oxford, MS 71 71

Zecheng Dou Beijing, China 71 71

Stewart Jolly Columbia, SC 70 70

TEE #10

7:00 David Hearn Brantford, ON, Canada 64 64

Kris Blanks Jupiter, FL 72 72

Abraham Ancer Reynosa, Mexico 64 64

7:10 Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, TN 67 67

Ken Duke Stuart, FL 68 68

Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 66 66

7:20 Hunter Mahan Dallas, TX 70 70

Chad Campbell Andrews, TX 68 68

Seamus Power Waterford, Ireland 74 74

7:30 Chris Stroud Houston, TX 71 71

Grayson Murray Raleigh, NC 70 70

Jim Furyk Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 65 65

7:40 Daniel Berger Jupiter, FL 70 70

Jason Dufner Auburn, AL 66 66

Bill Haas Greenville, SC 69 69

7:50 Henrik Stenson Gothenburg, Sweden 68 68

Jhonattan Vegas Maturin, Venezuela 70 70

Ryan Moore Las Vegas, NV 63 63

8:00 Jonas Blixt Hammaro, Sweden 69 69

Vaughn Taylor Augusta, GA 68 68

Fabián Gómez Chaco, Argentina 68 68

8:10 J.J. Henry Ft. Worth, TX 69 69

Robert Garrigus Banks, OR 71 71

Peter Uihlein Jupiter, FL 71 71

8:20 Danny Lee Rotorua, New Zealand 68 68

Brendon de Jonge Zimbabwe 71 71

Daniel Summerhays Farmington, UT 74 74

8:30 Robert Streb Shawnee, KS 73 73

Jonathan Byrd Sea Island, GA 64 64

Bronson Burgoon The Woodlands, TX 71 71

8:40 Adam Schenk Vincennes, IN 69 69

Matt Atkins North Augusta, SC 72 72

John Oda Honolulu, HI 63 63

8:50 Tom Lovelady Birmingham, AL 74 74

Roberto Díaz Veracruz, VE, Mexico 68 68

Charles Frost Charlotte, NC 75 75

9:00 Talor Gooch Midwest City, OK 72 72

Stephan Jaeger Chattanooga, TN 67 67

T.J. Vogel Hollywood, FL 69 69

TEE #1

12:00 Alex Cejka Germany 67 67

Matt Jones Sydney, Australia 70 70

Tommy Gainey Hartsville, SC 67 67

12:10 Johnson Wagner Charlotte, NC 70 70

Zac Blair Saint George, UT 67 67

Sam Saunders Atlantic Beach, FL 66 66

12:20 Nick Taylor Abbotsford, B.C., Canada 65 65

Martin Flores Dallas, TX 64 64

Tyrone Van Aswegen McKinney, TX 68 68

12:30 Russell Henley Kiawah Island, SC 68 68

D.A. Points Pekin, IL 64 64

Billy Hurley III Annapolis, MD 68 68

12:40 Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 66 66

Hideki Matsuyama Sendai, Japan 69 69

Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 59 59

12:50 Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 66 66

Si Woo Kim Seoul, South Korea 73 73

Sergio Garcia Castellon, Spain 66 66

1:00 Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 70 70

William McGirt Spartanburg, SC 69 69

Chris Kirk Athens, GA 69 69

1:10 Martin Laird Glasgow, Scotland 69 69

Dominic Bozzelli Pittsford, NY 68 68

Joaquin Niemann Chile 68 68

1:20 George McNeill Ft. Myers, FL 72 72

Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 69 69

Brandon Harkins Scottsdale, AZ 72 72

1:30 Rafa Cabrera Bello Gran Canaria, Spain 68 68

Kevin Tway Edmond, OK 67 67

Sam Ryder Atlantic Beach, FL 72 72

1:40 Sean O’Hair Chadds Ford, PA 72 72

Retief Goosen Polokwane, South Africa 71 71

Matthew Fitzpatrick Sheffield, England 70 70

1:50 Brett Stegmaier Palm Beach Gardens, FL 64 64

Kyle Thompson Greenville, SC 72 72

Julian Suri St. Augustine, FL 71 71

2:00 Lanto Griffin Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 69 69

Conrad Shindler Dallas, TX 69 69

Norman Xiong San Diego, CA 68 68

TEE #10

12:00 Andres Romero Tucuman, Argentina 71 71

Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 69 69

J.T. Poston St. Simons Island, GA 71 71

12:10 Cameron Tringale Laguna Niguel, CA 71 71

Cameron Percy Melbourne, Australia 67 67

Ryan Blaum Jacksonville Beach, FL 67 67

12:20 John Merrick Dallas, TX 71 71

Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN 70 70

Corey Conners Listowel, ON, Canada 65 65

12:30 Satoshi Kodaira Tokyo, Japan 71 71

Aaron Baddeley Melbourne, Australia 65 65

Shane Lowry Co. Offaly, Ireland 69 69

12:40 Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 65 65

Graeme McDowell Portrush, Northern Ireland 70 70

Davis Love III Sea Island, GA 71 71

12:50 Brendan Steele Idyllwild, CA 70 70

Rod Pampling Brisbane, Australia 73 73

Ernie Els South Africa 68 68

1:00 Hudson Swafford Sea Island, GA 67 67

Cody Gribble Dallas, TX 74 74

Sangmoon Bae Seoul, South Korea 67 67

1:10 Whee Kim Dallas, TX 70 70

Trey Mullinax Birmingham, AL 67 67

James Driscoll Jupiter, FL 69 69

1:20 Jason Bohn Acworth, GA 71 71

Parker McLachlin Honolulu, HI 71 71

Dicky Pride Tuscaloosa, AL 72 72

1:30 Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 68 68

Harris English Sea Island, GA 66 66

John Huh Dallas, TX 70 70

1:40 Stuart Appleby Cohuna, Australia 69 69

Brian Davis Windermere, FL 67 67

Shawn Stefani Houston, TX 68 68

1:50 Ben Silverman Concord, ON, Canada 71 71

Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 66 66

Doug Ghim Arlington Heights, IL 68 68

2:00 Xinjun Zhang China 68 68

Andrew Yun Scottsdale, AZ 68 68

Mickey DeMorat Merritt Island, FL 69 69