Greensboro College Pride Volleyball Projected Seventh In USA South East Division Preseason Poll

Pride Volleyball Projected Seventh In USA South East Division Preseason Poll

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team under the direction of first-year head coach Kevin Troup was picked to finish seventh in the USA South Athletic Conference East Division, the conference announced Wednesday in their preseason poll.

The Pride received 22 total points, ranking above Pfeiffer University and Mary Baldwin University. Meredith College edged out Averett University for the top spot in the East Division poll after both teams received four first-place votes.

Greensboro will be led by a senior class that features Tori Belcher, Katie Clark and Jordan Ware.

Troup and his squad will get their 2018 season underway at home on Aug. 31 when they host the first day of the 2018 Greensboro College Classic in Hanes Gymnasium. The Pride will square off with the Bruins of Piedmont International University at 3 p.m. before taking on the Scotties of Agnes Scott College at 7 p.m.

For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.