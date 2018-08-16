High Point Rockers Baseball – “Rock” the New School Year at the Next BB&T Point Progress Party

Latest High Point Rockers Event Features School Themed Giveaways

HIGH POINT, NC –The High Point Rockers will host their latest BB&T Point Progress Party on Thursday, September 6th with a special “Back to School” theme, complete with giveaways, food, and entertainment. This free, community event will take place at the current home of the team offices, 214 Lindsay Street, in downtown High Point from 6pm-8pm. A special ceremony will cap off the evening as the Samet Construction crew will hoist a symbolic “rocket chair” to the roof of BB&T Point.

Following the rain-cancelled event of August 2nd, fans will finally get a taste of what to expect on a regular basis when the High Point Rockers begin play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball next spring. September 6th will be the first of many “Thirsty Thursdays” at BB&T Point with a special mystery craft beer on sale for just $3, as well as “Pups in the Park” day with all four-legged friends formally invited to enjoy the future home of High Point Rockers baseball

“This will be an exciting, action-packed evening as we are essentially combining two BB&T Point Progress Parties in to one because of the unfortunate rainout in August,” said Ken Lehner, Rockers Team President. “Plus, working with Samet Construction and placing a ‘rocket chair’ on top of BB&T Point will provide an uplifting first in sports facility design and construction.”

Fans will be able to see this eye-popping event as part of a tour along the concourse of BB&T Point. During the event, those in attendance will be walked on to the same exact area where they will purchase concessions and take in a Rockers home game. “After being able to see parts of the future ballpark from a players view, we are excited that fans will begin to really envision what it will be like to watch professional baseball in High Point next spring,” Lehner mentioned.

The first 250 kids 13 and under will receive zippered pencil cases, courtesy of High Point 911 Kids. They will also be providing important information for all regarding the importance of emergency responders as well as how safe and easy it is for children to speak with them. Keep High Point Beautiful will also be in attendance, with fans having the opportunity to purchase team merchandise and put down deposits for both Catalyst Club Memberships and Founding Season Tickets.

Adding to the excitement of the day, special contests will be held for all doggie fans, and their humans, included best-dressed dog, longest stay, and the best “Dog-leganger” look-a-likes. All of which will include a prize package, courtesy of Northwood Animal Hospital, containing two tickets to a Rockers home game in their inaugural season.

September 6th’s event will be the second to last of the schedule BB&T Point Progress Parties with the final one coming on Thursday, October 4th. The theme and tour destination of that event will be announced at a later date.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @RockersBaseball.