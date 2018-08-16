HPU Cross Country: Women Picked to Win Big South, Men Named Third

Panther Women Named Big South Favorites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The High Point University women’s cross country squad has been named the preseason favorite to win the Big South Championship, the conference announced Thursday (Aug. 16).

The Panthers, who have won three out of the last four conference titles, were picked the favorite after receiving nine first-place votes and 118 overall points in the preseason poll, voted on by the conference’s coaches. Campbell was voted second with one first-place vote and 110 points, while UNC Asheville was third with 85 points. Charleston Southern was selected fourth with 78 points, while Hampton received the remaining first-place vote and 75 total points for fifth. Radford was sixth with 70 points, followed by Winthrop (64), USC Upstate (49), Gardner-Webb (33), Presbyterian (26) and Longwood (18).

“It’s always satisfying to receive recognition for something we have worked for but we will make a neutral entrance into this season like everyone else,” HPU head coach Remy Tamer said. “We only deserve what we earn and the earning starts Sept. 1 at Elon. We look forward to all challenges that come our way.”

High Point won the 2017 Big South title and all five scoring runners earned All-Big South honors. Rising sophomore Famke Heinst claimed the individual championship and was named the Big South Runner of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

HPU Men Picked Third in Big South Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The High Point University men’s cross country team has been picked third in the Big South Preseason Poll, the conference announced Thursday (Aug. 16).

The Panthers were picked third in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s coaches, with 95 points, behind defending champion Campbell (121 points) and Charleston Southern (103). UNC Asheville was fourth with 86 points, followed by Radford (70), Hampton (60), Winthrop (60), USC Upstate (53), Gardner-Webb (35), Presbyterian (26) and Longwood (17).

“Last year was a humbling experience for our men,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “We have a lot of work to do to meet and hopefully exceed our projection.”

High Point finished sixth at the 2017 Big South Championships and were led by rising sophomore Hocine Bouchrak, who earned All-Big South honors with an eighth-place finish.