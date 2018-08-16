JV Football Final Scores for Tonight(8/16/18) in a look at our Local Teams

^^^^^And now we have news from Jamestown, where Southern Guilford has knocked off Ragsdale in another close Thursday night JV Football game, your Final Score:Southern Guilford 24, Ragsdale 23…SG(1-0)/Ragsdale(0-1)….^^^^^

This just in from Bill Bookout Stadium on the Northeast Guilford High School campus:

Eastern Guilford 15, Northeast Guilford 14

Eastern Guilford stopped Northeast Guilford on a two-point try to win the game….

EG(1-0)/NEG(0-1)

Grimsley 14, Northern Guilford 12

Grimsley(1-0)/Northern Guilford(0-1)

We were there for the late stages of this game and a hard-game between two Guilford County teams…Grimsley was up 14-6 with 7:52 left to play and then the NG Nighthawks took off from their own 17-yard line on an 83-yard TD run and NG had cut the lead to 2, and the Nighthawks went for two and came up empty, but they were not through and the same could be said for the Grimsley 'D', as the Whirlies intercepted a long NG pass, at the Whirlies one-yard line and that big Grimsley pick to preserve the win, came with around 2:10 left in the game and the Whirlies moved the ball up the field far enough from their own one and with a first down, or two, Grimsley ran out the clock and won a very tight game with Northern Guilford…..The Grimsley Voice may have a few more choice words on this one and we will wait for him to send us him overall take, from the Press Box at Jamieson Stadium…..The WQ/Winning Quarterback for Grimsley was Nate Crawford and we did not catch the QB from NG…..Good football game and quite the muggy/humid night….

Southeast Guilford 40, Cedar Ridge 12

SEG(1-0)/Cedar Ridge(0-1)

Page 19, Davie County 14

Page(1-0)/Davie County(0-1)

