JV Football Tonight for our Guilford County Schools(8/16/18)

*****Some of you devout Junior Varsity Football followers can let us know which way this will go with our plan of attack, to list all of the Guilford County Schools varsity games and then just flip them with the Thursday night game being at the location of the Varsity team that is on the Road on Friday…..Flip the fields and see what it yields……Lift up your shields and here is the deal, or deals/games we have this week….Some may not be playing due to a JV conflict, but for now here on the First Official Football Night of the 2018 Season, here you go, with the show….There may have been one high school game that was played on Wednesday featuring Morganton and somebody, and why anybody would ever do that is beyond me…Play the high school football games on Friday night, that is what that night is there for, Friday Night Football….Thursday is for the JV football teams and after a brief introductory delay, here is what he have to say for today and these are the teams that better be ready to play, here on August 16, 2018…..We have been up and down the road in the preseason and now let’s cast our sails into the regular season waters…..Aye- Aye Captain and we are set asail, not to be thrown asunder…..*****

**********JV Football for a Thursday Night**********

All Kickoffs set to go at 7pm….

Northern Guilford at Grimsley

Page at Davie County

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at Ragsdale

Northwest Guilford at Smith

Dudley at WS Carver

Southeast Guilford at High Point Andrews

WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Morehead at Western Guilford

High Point Central at WS Parkland