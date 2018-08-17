Carolina Stars Basketball 2018 Fall Travel Basketball Tryouts Announcement!

2018 Fall Travel Basketball Tryouts Announcement!

**********Carolina Stars Basketball will be holding their Fall Tryouts on Sunday Sept. 9th, 2018 for their CSB Select & CSB Regional travel teams. Please see the following boys & girls grades, location, and times below.**********

Gym Location:

T.W. Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265

Sunday Sept. 9th:

4th-5th Girls 1:00-2:15pm

3rd-4th Boys 1:00-2:15pm

5th-6th Boys 2:15-3:30pm

7th-8th Boys 3:30-4:45pm

9th-10th Boys 3:30-4:45pm

11th-12th Boys 4:45-6:00pm

To register for tryouts visit our CSB Website: www.carolinastarsbasketball.com

For More Information Please Contact CSB Director Aaron Grier / 336-991-0597 / agrier_hps@yahoo.com