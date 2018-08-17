Garcia Earns Preseason All-CAA Volleyball Honorable Mention, Elon Selected Sixth

RICHMOND, Va. – Kodi Garcia, the 2017 CAA Volleyball Rookie of the Year, has been recognized Friday, August 17, as one of 10 student-athletes on the conference’s Preseason All-CAA Team, garnering an honorable mention nod.

In addition to Garcia’s honor, Elon has been selected to finish sixth in the preseason poll. It comes with UNCW also being picked sixth with 25 points in the poll. The sixth-place pick is the highest in a CAA preseason poll to date for the Phoenix during its short tenure in the league.

Garcia’s honorable mention marks the second consecutive season an Elon student-athlete has been picked an All-CAA honorable mention before the year. Ahead of 2017, Sydney Busaearned a spot and went on to be a First Team All-CAA performer by season’s end.

A sophomore from Tomball, Texas, Garcia started 31 of Elon’s 32 matches and played in all 121 of the team’s sets on the way to also earning her spot on the league’s All-Rookie Team. Closing the year with 1,279 assists, it finished as the second-most in a season in program history while tying for the most in a campaign since Elon became a Division I program. A three-time CAA Rookie of the Week last season with 11 double-doubles, Garcia twice recorded 60-plus assists – both against William & Mary – with her 63 on Oct. 25 the 10th-most in a match in team history.

Elon will open its campaign Friday, Aug. 24, with matches against Presbyterian and Charlotte. First serve in the opener against the Blue Hose is set for 3 p.m. with the match against Charlotte following at 6 p.m.

2018 Preseason All-CAA Volleyball Team

Allison Beckman, College of Charleston

Gabrielle Eyl, Northeastern

Jocelyn Kuilan, Towson

Kennedy Madison, College of Charleston

Laura Masciullo, Hofstra

M’Kaela White, James Madison

2018 Preseason Player of the Year: Laura Masciullo, Hofstra

Honorable Mention: Kodi Garcia (Elon), Maria Bellinger (Delaware), Bryn Recker (James Madison), Michela Rucli (Hofstra)