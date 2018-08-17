High School Football Friday Night Finish:Who do we go with as “Player of the Week”???

Who ahould be our “Player of the Week”????

(We will talk more about it, down below.)

Page wins, Dudley wins, Southeast Guilford wins, Eastern Guilford wins, Ragsdale wins, Southwest Guilford wins, Northwest Guilford wins, and on we go with the Winners…..

Predictions of Tonight’s Games:

Winners….I am looking over these scores and I may be off on a few, but doing most from memory…

Eastern Guilford…Check…Eastern Guilford wins 16-14….NEG linebackers Clagon and Olla two of the better ones around….

Grimsley…Loss…Northern wins 20-15

Ragsdale…Check…Ragsdale wins 21-0

Northwest Guilford…Check…Northwest wins 20-19

Southeast Guilford…Check…SEG wins 29-3…Make that 29-2 and my bad….

Page…Check…Page wins 35-28

Dudley…Check…Dudley wins big, couldn’t even begin to tell you the score…

Southwest Guilford…Check…SWG wins 14-7

Morehead…Check…Morehead wins like 25-16…

WS Parkland…Check…WS Parkland wins 44-37 and this was an offensive explosion, and I want to see how HP Central got their offense…

High Point Christian…Win….We are now (10-1) and we usually don’t miss many….I was shocked at the High Point Christian result listed as a Loss, but I saw on Twitter that HPCA actually won, 41-16…So I am not losing my mind and HPCA won a game that they were supposed to win, and good that gives me another win and now I sit at (10-1)..Early on MaxPreps had the wrong score running for HPCA and good to see, they got it right…

“Player of the Week”?????

Right now I am going with Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School) who had three field goals, one Extra Point kick, Four touchback kickoffs and a 61-yard punt….One of his field goals, was the Game Winner for EG, with right at 1:27 left in the game….

Collin Smith, the kicker/punter for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats and who is with me on this one, or who do you have as your, “Player of the Week”?????

Saw Paige from Page had a big game with a TD run and long TD pass to Ford Moser….Who else belongs in the running???

Here we go with Grimsley falling to a better Northern Guilford team than some expected/realized…..

We will add more to this post later, but for now, “Player of the Week”?????

Anybody big for Dudley, SEG, NWG, SWG, Ragsdale or others????

**********Let us know and here we go, the first week of the 2018 season, is in the in the books….**********

That NEG-EG game was not the prettiest game of all, but it sure was close….NEG up 7-0, the EG made it 7-3, then it was 7-6 NEG and then EG went up 13-7 and later on NEG retook the lead, 14-13 before EG went on to win it, 16-14…Good battle, and it up going back-and-forth…