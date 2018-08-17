Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Games for Tonight and be sure to go check out a game, or you can Listen to the games at GreensboroSports Radio

All kickoffs at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted….

This is where it all begins with all of the teams at (0-0) going into tonight’s contests….

*****We will have the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard going tonight here at the site, with Don Moore at the helm…All you scores, all night long here at GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio…..*****

**********GAMES TONIGHT**********

Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford….Tommy Grayson Stadium and this is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame at 6:45 and kickoff at 7:30pm….On GreensboroSports Radio…Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Games of the Week….EG has owned NEG in recent years and is it time for a changing of the guard…Somebody’s got to guard the water bucket and tackle anybody that gets near it…BIG WEAPON for Eastern Guilford is their kicker Collin Smith…He punts, kicks PAT’s, kickoffs, he is one of the top kickers in the state of North Carolina……

Grimsley at Northern Guilford..At Johnny Roscoe Stadium and Joe Sirera, from the News and Record, will be there with full coverage on this ball game….Sort of like maybe the Grimsley running game, with some passing mixed in, versus the NG passing game, with the Lenards and Flippen…

Ragsdale at Southern Guilford….At Kenneth Miller Stadium in Jamestown and Devan Boykin should be ready to lead his RHS Tigers, while Roman Johnson poses a big threat on Defense for SG…

Smith at Northwest Guilford…At Roscoe Billings Stadium where QBs Johnny Pagano(NWG) and Jordan Williams(Smith) will face off and could we see the return of Johnny Football to Guilford County???

High Point Andrews at Southeast Guilford…At Bill Slayton Stadium where SEG QB Ryan Douglas hopes to march his team into the end zone on numerous occasions this evening and lots of scoring threats on the part of SEG…Andrews has the skilled talent, but the Red Raiders are just not deep, the depth factor, as Coach Arquimedes used to say, will hurt them….

Davie County at Page….At Marion Kirby Stadium and this game can be heard with Kris Walser and Dmitri Morrison on GreensboroSports Radio 2 tonight…Tune into GreensboroSports Radio and go with the #2, just like if you were tuning in ESPN2 or Fox Sports 2….

Javondre Paige from Page is a very wise young man and he knows where that white line at the end of the field is, and he knows what it means to get to that line and cross that line, and that is where Paige plans to take Page tonight…..To the Promised Land, to End Zone, you know and he knows what we are talking here….One of the top QBs in the state right now and it is time for Paige, to turn the page for Page, and leave his mark…

WS Carver at Dudley…at A.J. Tarpley Stadium and if Skip McCall is in the house then it is “Panther Time”, it’s “Panther Time” and you are in the house, “You’re in the Panthers’ House”…Dudley can hit you a lot of different ways on offense and defense and when they hit you on defense, with Johnson and Davis, that is when it hurts the most and then here comes Monroe and Hayes and you better get out of the way, because Michael Wyman just blew past you on offense…All of that and more tonight at “The Tarp”….

Southwest Guilford at WS Reynolds..SWG with Devin Flowers at QB should be set for a good start to their season…Reynolds does not have a bad team, but SWG could be real good with Flowers to Curtain and John Oxce doing the “Oxce Clean” on defense….I like that Flowers to Curtain connect and if you have a flowered shower curtain, bring it to the game and hold it up and shake it when these two hook up and if things are going good, you might be tired before 10pm….

Western Guilford at Morehead…Game is Eden and this what the Hornets have been needin’…They need a win and it won’t come easy but if WG can get Ben Holder to be the holder on Xtra-point kicks, then low and behold the Hornets have a chance….WG needs little Ben, big Ben and “All-In” tonight..They might need Mark Midkiff to come up to Eden and kick the final PAT to give WG the victory like he did in November of 1976, back when Chuck Ralls was the holder, or was that Aaron Stewart? Right now all that matters is get the Western win, and I hate to put it this way, because some of our Pee Wees might be tuned in, but Bill Hollifield used to say, “By Hook or by Crook” and that is not exactly by the book, but some how some way, they have to find a way, to put the “W” back in WG….

WS Parkland at High Point Central….Hearing some big things about Parkland and their fine soph QB and HPC needs Keith McDuffie Jr. to step and be “The Man” for them tonight….Central will need to almost play the perfect game to get the victory, but the perfect play could lead to the HP Central win at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point and if Michael Lindsay from the HP Enterprise is on the scene, Central has a good shot to win this one….Central has a very good coaching staff led by maybe the most tenured head coach in Guilford County right now in Wayne Jones and the Bison need to be charging tonight…If Coach Jones is not the most tenured coach in the county, maybe it is Coach Steven Davis at DUDLEY and maybe Coach Jones is the elder statesman in terms of age and overall coaching experience…I am beginning my 21st year as the head man for my team tonight(broadcast team) and my last HS game as a player was back in ’75 and that is 1975, not 1875…Time to get back to the Basics of Life with Waylon, Willie and the boys, right??? Maybe not…

Christ Covenant at High Point Christian Academy…The HPCA Cougars on the side field at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point and they have John Saunders Jr.(High Point Central) at QB, the Homol kid, formerly of Northwest Guilford, at backup QB, they have Caleb Andrews, a big RB that used to be at NWG and they now have a 6’6/235 Malik Puryear, who used to be at Ben L. Smith HS…Cougars are BIG on talent and loaded for Bear, on the NCISAA 2-A level….

Just outside the Guilford County circle…

Raleigh Sanderson at East Forsyth 7pm kickoff here….

Reidsville at Rockingham County

Martinsville at McMichael

Southern Alamance at Western Alamance

Predictions of Tonight’s Games:

Winners….

Eastern Guilford

Grimsley

Ragsdale

Northwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford

Page

Dudley

Southwest Guilford

Morehead

WS Parkland

High Point Christian

Poll:

1)Page

2)Dudley

3)Southeast Guilford

4)Eastern Guilford

5)Southwest Guilford

6)Ragsdale

7)Grimsley

8)Northeast Guilford

9)Northern Guilford

10)Northwest Guilford