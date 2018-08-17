Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Week #1 – August 17, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: Davie County at Page with Kris Walser and Dmitri Morrison.
UPDATE #7 – 9:15 PM
Q-3
Northeast Guilford – 7
Eastern Guilford – 3
HALF
Grimsley – 8
Northern Guilford – 14
Q-0
Ragsdale
Southern Guilford
HALF
Smith – 19
Northwest Guilford – 7
HALF
High Point Andrews – 0
Southeast Guilford – 14
Q-3
Davie County – 21
Page – 18
HALF
WS Carver – 6
Dudley – 49
HALF
Southwest Guilford – 14
WS Reynolds – 7
HALF
Western Guilford – 0
Morehead – 13
Q-2
WS Parkland – 8
High Point Central – 6
HALF
Raleigh Sanderson – 12
East Forsyth – 28
Q-0
North Wilkes
Bishop McGuinness
HALF
Southern Alamance – 0
Western Alamance – 3
HALF
Wheatmore – 40
W Davidson – 7
Q-3
Glenn – 17
Ledford – 12
HALF
N Davidson – 7
Mt Tabor – 0
Q-2
Asheboro – 14
Randleman – 7
HALF
Williams – 23
Cummings – 0
Q-2
Reidsville – 28
Rockingham County – 0
Q-3
Lexington – 13
Walkertown – 0
