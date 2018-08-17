Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Week #1 – August 17, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford with Andy Durham and Dennis White.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: Davie County at Page with Kris Walser and Dmitri Morrison.

UPDATE #7 – 9:15 PM

Q-3

Northeast Guilford – 7

Eastern Guilford – 3

HALF

Grimsley – 8

Northern Guilford – 14

Q-0

Ragsdale

Southern Guilford

HALF

Smith – 19

Northwest Guilford – 7

HALF

High Point Andrews – 0

Southeast Guilford – 14

Q-3

Davie County – 21

Page – 18

HALF

WS Carver – 6

Dudley – 49

HALF

Southwest Guilford – 14

WS Reynolds – 7

HALF

Western Guilford – 0

Morehead – 13

Q-2

WS Parkland – 8

High Point Central – 6

HALF

Raleigh Sanderson – 12

East Forsyth – 28

Q-0

North Wilkes

Bishop McGuinness

HALF

Southern Alamance – 0

Western Alamance – 3

HALF

Wheatmore – 40

W Davidson – 7

Q-3

Glenn – 17

Ledford – 12

HALF

N Davidson – 7

Mt Tabor – 0

Q-2

Asheboro – 14

Randleman – 7

HALF

Williams – 23

Cummings – 0

Q-2

Reidsville – 28

Rockingham County – 0

Q-3

Lexington – 13

Walkertown – 0

