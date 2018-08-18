High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Some very close games and a very start to the 2018 Season

We have been running this feature for a number of years and we bring it back again for this season….Check out our post on the Friday Night Finish, another feature we have had for a few years and some good conversation going on there now for the “Player of the Week”, coming out of last night’s games….

For the Eastern Guilford-Northeast Guilford and Page-Davie County games, you can listen back to those now at GreensboroSports Radio….GreensboroSports Radio has your games and you can listen in now and be sure to tell your friend/friends….Dennis White and Don Tilley on the call for EG-NEG, and we have Kris Walser and Dmitri Morrison on the call for Page-Davie County, at GreensboroSports Radio….Those games are on the rewind there right now….

More on The Rewind…

Joe Sirera from the News and Record with news on the Northern Guilford win over the Grimsley Whirlies, when you CLICK HERE…

More from the News and Record with J.P. Mundy called into special service and you can CLICK HERE for his report at the HSXtra on Page past Davie County and it sounds like our man Cody King had a 94-yard TD return on a kickoff and Ford Moser, hauled in a 61-yard pass from Page QB, Javondre Paige….

Get on board with Tim Nash from the N&R on the Dudley rout of WS Carver when you CLICK HERE for more from the HSXtra Section…

CLICK HERE for the Southwest Guilford-WS Reynolds game from former News and Record journalist Craig T. Greenlee, now with the Winston-Salem Journal…

We are still digging and hoping to have a few more of these coming your way….

Looked to be a big upset down in Alamance County last night, but maybe not….Southern Alamance over Western Alamance, 14-3 and here is some of what they were saying….

ELON — Fritz Hessenthaler readily admits he’s not the most gifted coach when it comes to the intricacies and nuances of football. He’s preaching toughness.

His Southern Alamance football team exhibited that Friday night as the first-year coach guided his team to a 14-3 victory against perennially strong Western Alamance in the season opener for both teams.

“I’m not the best at X’s and O’s, but I’m tough and I want my team to exude that,” Hessenthaler said amidst handshakes and congratulations from giddy Patriots fans. “We expected to win.”

Patriots quarterback Gavin McAdams, who ran the T-formation that pounded the ball in the second half, said his coach’s style played a big part in the non-conference victory.

More from Jerome Richard, at the Burlington Times News, when you CLICK HERE….

GIBSONVILLE — Collin Smith’s third field goal, from 35 yards out, came with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter and helped lift Eastern Guilford to a 16-14 victory against visiting Northeast Guilford.

The Wildcats, who trailed throughout most of the game, got coach Joe Glass a victory in his first game. Glass, who replaced the departing Doug Robertson who went to Thomasville, spent four seasons at Concord Robinson.

Read more from Steve Canuli at the Burlington Times News on Eastern Guilford-Northeast Guilford when you CLICK HERE….

They are calling this one a “Stunner” as Randleman rallied to defeat Asheboro last night and Dennis Garcia, from the Courier-Tribune in Asheboro, has the skinny…

ASHEBORO — Shane Handy has been a part of so many exciting victories throughout his high school coaching career. None, however, may rival what his Randleman High School varsity football did Friday night in their season opener against Asheboro.

Trailing by 26 points midway through the third quarter, the Tigers all-of-a-sudden couldn’t be stopped as Randleman rallied for an almost-unbelievable 42-39 win over the Blue Comets at Lee J. Stone Stadium.

Read more on this one from the Courier-Tribune, when you CLICK HERE….