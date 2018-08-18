Kernersville Bulldogs’ Hurler Earns CVCL’s Top Pitching Honor:UNCG’s Jeremiah Triplett reaches the ‘Top of the Hill’
The Carolina Virginia Collegiate League has announced its 2018 CVCL Pitcher of the Year Award and a Kernersville Bulldogs player has been recognized. The CVCL Pitcher of the Year award is presented annually to the league’s top pitcher and this year’s recipient is Jeremiah Triplett. Triplett, a redshirt junior at UNC Greensboro anchored the Bulldog pitching staff all season long. Triplett’s outstanding season helped the Kernersville Bulldogs finish with a 40-13 record during 2018. Jeremiah went 6-1 on the season for Kernersville while going unbeaten in CVCL play with a 5-0 record. Triplett finished 2018 with a 1.52 ERA with 40 strikeouts, an opponents batting average of .130, and league victories over the regular season champion Fuquay-Varina Twins and the 2018 CVCL Champion North Wake Fungo.
