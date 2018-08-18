Kernersville Bulldogs’ Hurler Earns CVCL’s Top Pitching Honor:UNCG’s Jeremiah Triplett reaches the ‘Top of the Hill’

Kernersville Bulldogs’ Hurler Earns CVCL’s Top Pitching Honor

The Carolina Virginia Collegiate League has announced its 2018 CVCL Pitcher of the Year Award and a Kernersville Bulldogs player has been recognized. The CVCL Pitcher of the Year award is presented annually to the league’s top pitcher and this year’s recipient is Jeremiah Triplett. Triplett, a redshirt junior at UNC Greensboro anchored the Bulldog pitching staff all season long. Triplett’s outstanding season helped the Kernersville Bulldogs finish with a 40-13 record during 2018. Jeremiah went 6-1 on the season for Kernersville while going unbeaten in CVCL play with a 5-0 record. Triplett finished 2018 with a 1.52 ERA with 40 strikeouts, an opponents batting average of .130, and league victories over the regular season champion Fuquay-Varina Twins and the 2018 CVCL Champion North Wake Fungo.