The Inaugural Drew Effect Women’s Basketball Championship Game will be held today at Grimsley High School at 5pm

Brittany Drew of Page High/Guilford College and her team (Vontreece Hayes, Chelsea Coleman, Ashton Fleming) has started a local women’s basketball league through her Drew Effect org. Along with helping young girls with honing their basketball skills, Drew has created an environment for all basketball players of any age.

*****The Inaugural Drew Effect Women’s Basketball Championship game will be held today at Grimsley High 5pm. This event is FREE to the public. This game will showcases lot of familiar local names from high school and college. We invite everyone to come out and support these players!*****

Team Hayes vs Team Fleming

1. Vontreece Hayes-Northern Guilford/ Greensboro College

2. Christina Carter-Thomasville High/ NC A&T

3. Imani Atkinson-Greensboro Day/ Limestone College

4. Chelsea Coleman- Page High/ UNC Pembroke

5. Cierra York-Winston Salem Prep/ Livingstone College

6. Lindsay Lee- Ragsdale/ Barber Scotia

7. Ashton Fleming -RJ Reynolds/Wofford College

8. Hunter Fleming-RJ Reynolds/ High Point University

9. Mercedes King-Northeast Guilford/ Greensboro College

10. Imani Watkins-Andrews/ Binghamton University

11. J’Kyra Brown-Rocky Mt./ UVA

12. Miranda Jenkins-Eastern Guilford/ Stony Brook