Wyndham Championship Notes and Round Three Pairings
36-hole cut
• 72 players at 3-under 137
• Tied with Waste Management Phoenix Open for fewest players to make cut at non-majors in 2017-18
Second-Round Leaderboard
Brandt Snedeker 59-67—126 (-14)
D.A. Points 64-64—128 (-12)
C.T. Pan 65-64—129 (-11)
Four Things To Know
• Brandt Snedeker recorded the low 36-hole score of the 2017-18 season
• With a win, D.A. Points would make best-ever final-week jump into FedExCup Playoffs
• Every player from 122-127 on the FedExCup standings missed the cut
• Sergio Garcia is projected to move inside the top 125 and avoid missing the Playoffs for the first time
Second-Round Lead Notes
5 Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win since the event moved to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008
(most recent: Si Woo Kim/2016)
11 Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on PGA TOUR in 2017-18
(most recent: Troy Merritt/Barbasol Championship)
Brandt Snedeker (1st)
Age: 37 (December 8, 1980)
Joined TOUR: 2007
Entering this week
#80 FedExCup
#88 OWGR
305 PGA TOUR starts
8 PGA TOUR wins
22 PGA TOUR starts in 2017-18
3 Top-10s in 2017-18
10 Starts at Wyndham Championship
1 Win at Wyndham Championship
5 Top-10s at the Wyndham Championship
2/10 Wins with 36-hole lead/co-lead
Wins (8): 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2013 RBC Canadian Open, 2013 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2012 TOUR Championship, 2012 Farmers Insurance Open, 2011 RBC Heritage, 2007 Wyndham Championship
Best 2017-18 results: T3/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T6/FedEx St. Jude Classic, T8/RBC Canadian Open
• Second-round 67; average of six rounds following sub-60 score entering the week was 68.5 (three of previous nine sub-60s came in final round)
• Best 36-hole score on TOUR (126) since Marc Leishman at the 2017 BMW Championship (126)
• Career-low 36-hole score (126); previous: 128/twice (2016 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2010 Wyndham Championship)
• 11th career 36-hole lead/co-lead; wins (2): 2013 and 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
• Recorded the 10th sub-60 score in PGA TOUR history in round one (ninth player)
• Became the first player in PGA TOUR history to break 60 after being over par at any point in the round
D.A. Points (2nd)
• FedExCup No. 214; Davis Love III holds record for biggest jump from outside top 125 entering the Wyndham Championship into the Playoffs (No. 186 before winning in 2015)
• Career-low 36-hole score (128); previous: 129/2006 Safeway Open
• Has five made cuts in 24 starts in 2017-18 (33rd/Sentry Tournament of Champions, T40/Barbasol Championship, T73/Sony Open in Hawaii, T75/OHL Classic at Mayakoba, 78th/CIMB Classic)
• Has seven under-par scores in last 10 rounds after starting the season with eight in 49 rounds
C.T. Pan (3rd)
• Rounds of 65-64; entered the week with seven scores of 65 or better in 184 career rounds
• Career-low 36-hole score (129); previous: 130/2016 The RSM Classic
• One of two players in the FedExCup top 125 without a top-10 in the 2017-18 season (C.T. Pan, Charley Hoffman)
• Best finish of the 2017-18 season came in his most recent start (T11/Barracuda Championship)
• His wife, Michelle, is serving as caddie this week; last player on TOUR to win with wife as caddie was Patrick Reed at the 2013 Wyndham Championship
Sergio Garcia (T4)
• Projected to move from No. 131 to No. 118 in the FedExCup standings
• One of 13 players that has qualified for the Playoffs in each season of FedExCup era (since 2007)
• Entered the week with eight missed cuts and no top-25s in his last 10 starts on TOUR
FedExCup Notes
As the final event in the PGA TOUR season, the Wyndham Championship offers the final opportunity for players to improve their FedExCup positions heading into the Playoffs, or in some instances, move into the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the first Playoffs event, THE NORTHERN TRUST.
FedExCup Top 125 Bubble
YTD Rk. Proj. Rk Player Pos.
117 121 Brian Stuard MC
119 122 Sean O’Hair MC
129 123 Nick Taylor T10
121 124 Bud Cauley –
122 125 Jhonattan Vegas MC
123 126 Seamus Power MC
137 127 Aaron Baddeley T10
128 128 Corey Conners T26
124 129 Martin Piller MC
125 130 Tyrone Van Aswegen MC
Moving in/out (projected)
Players projected to move into top 125
• Sergio Garcia (T4; 131 to 118)
• Harris English (T4; 132 to 119)
• Nick Taylor (T10; 129 to 123)
Players projected to move out of top 125
• Seamus Power (MC; 123 to 126)
• Martin Piller (MC; 124 to 129)
• Tyrone Van Aswegen (MC; 125 to 130)
Seven of the last eight players ranked 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship remained inside the cut line entering the FedExCup Playoffs. Last season, Geoff Ogilvy moved from 125th to No. 116 following his T16 finish at the Wyndham Championship.
Rookies in the Playoffs
• Eight rookies entered the week in the top 125 (FedExCup rank, Wyndham position): Aaron Wise (27th, DNP), Austin Cook (30th, DNP), Keith Mitchell (76th, T4), Satoshi Kodaira (73rd, MC), Peter Uihlein (76th, MC), Brandon Harkins (91st, MC), Tyler Duncan (106th, MC), Sam Ryder (115th, T41)
• In 2016-17, 12 of 17 rookies advanced to the Playoffs
Course Statistics
Toughest Hole Easiest Hole
R1: Par-4 11th (4.327) Par-5 5th (4.205)
R2: Par-4 18th (4.400) Par-5 5th (4.381)
Scoring Averages
Front 9 Back 9 Total Cumulative
R1: 33.628 35.083 68.712 —
R2: 34.155 35.523 69.677 69.193
Early Late
R1: 68.62 68.81
R2: 69.36 69.03
Bogey-free rounds
R1 (11): Ryan Moore (63), John Oda (63), Martin Flores (64), Sung Kang (65), Ryan Armour (65), Jim Furyk (65), Sam Saunders (66), Billy Horschel (66), Zac Blair (67), Scott Stallings (67), Stephan Jaeger (67)
R2 (4): Doug Ghim (64), D.A. Points (64), Rory Sabbatini (67), Aaron Baddeley (67)
Round Three Pairings
TEE #1
8:30 Lanto Griffin Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 69 68 137
Conrad Shindler Dallas, TX 69 68 137
8:39 Matthew Fitzpatrick Sheffield, England 70 67 137
Julian Suri St. Augustine, FL 71 66 137
8:48 Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 69 68 137
Rafa Cabrera Bello Gran Canaria, Spain 68 69 137
8:57 Hudson Swafford Sea Island, GA 67 70 137
Joaquin Niemann Chile 68 69 137
9:06 Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 70 67 137
William McGirt Spartanburg, SC 69 68 137
9:15 Hideki Matsuyama Sendai, Japan 69 68 137
Graeme McDowell Portrush, Northern Ireland 70 67 137
9:24 Martin Flores Dallas, TX 64 73 137
Billy Hurley III Annapolis, MD 68 69 137
9:33 Danny Lee Rotorua, New Zealand 68 69 137
Roberto Díaz Veracruz, VE, Mexico 68 69 137
9:42 Bill Haas Greenville, SC 69 68 137
Jonas Blixt Hammaro, Sweden 69 68 137
9:51 Blayne Barber Auburn, AL 68 69 137
Richy Werenski Jupiter, FL 68 69 137
10:00 Shawn Stefani Houston, TX 68 68 136
Ollie Schniederjans Alpharetta, GA 64 73 137
10:09 Sam Ryder Atlantic Beach, FL 72 64 136
Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 68 68 136
10:18 Sam Saunders Atlantic Beach, FL 66 70 136
Kevin Tway Edmond, OK 67 69 136
10:27 Jamie Lovemark San Diego, CA 66 70 136
Johnson Wagner Charlotte, NC 70 66 136
10:36 Michael Thompson Sea Island, GA 66 70 136
Mackenzie Hughes Dundas, Ontario,, Canada 68 68 136
10:45 Ricky Barnes Phoenix, AZ 66 70 136
Rory Sabbatini Durban, South Africa 69 67 136
10:54 Martin Laird Glasgow, Scotland 69 66 135
Xinjun Zhang China 68 67 135
11:03 Stephan Jaeger Chattanooga, TN 67 68 135
Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 69 66 135
TEE #1
11:12 Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 68 67 135
Dylan Meyer Evansville, IN 67 68 135
11:21 Sangmoon Bae Seoul, South Korea 67 67 134
Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 66 69 135
11:30 Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 66 68 134
Chris Kirk Athens, GA 69 65 134
11:40 Corey Conners Listowel, ON, Canada 65 69 134
Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 66 68 134
11:50 Jason Dufner Auburn, AL 66 68 134
Cameron Percy Melbourne, Australia 67 67 134
12:00 Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 66 67 133
Sung Kang Coppell, TX 65 69 134
12:10 Ryan Blaum Jacksonville Beach, FL 67 66 133
Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 65 68 133
12:20 Brice Garnett Gallatin, MO 65 68 133
John Oda Honolulu, HI 63 70 133
12:30 Henrik Stenson Gothenburg, Sweden 68 65 133
Ryan Moore Las Vegas, NV 63 70 133
12:40 Jim Furyk Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 65 68 133
Scott Brown Aiken, SC 68 65 133
12:50 Abraham Ancer Reynosa, Mexico 64 69 133
Brian Gay Windermere, FL 70 63 133
1:00 Trey Mullinax Birmingham, AL 67 65 132
Doug Ghim Arlington Heights, IL 68 64 132
1:10 Nick Taylor Abbotsford, B.C., Canada 65 67 132
Aaron Baddeley Melbourne, Australia 65 67 132
1:20 Brett Stegmaier Palm Beach Gardens, FL 64 67 131
Jonathan Byrd Sea Island, GA 64 68 132
1:30 Sergio Garcia Castellon, Spain 66 65 131
Harris English Sea Island, GA 66 65 131
1:40 Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN 66 65 131
Keith Mitchell Sea Island, GA 65 66 131
1:50 C.T. Pan Taiwan 65 64 129
David Hearn Brantford, ON, Canada 64 67 131
2:00 Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 59 67 126
D.A. Points Pekin, IL 64 64 128
