Wyndham Championship Notes and Round Three Pairings

36-hole cut

• 72 players at 3-under 137

• Tied with Waste Management Phoenix Open for fewest players to make cut at non-majors in 2017-18

Second-Round Leaderboard

Brandt Snedeker 59-67—126 (-14)

D.A. Points 64-64—128 (-12)

C.T. Pan 65-64—129 (-11)

Four Things To Know

• Brandt Snedeker recorded the low 36-hole score of the 2017-18 season

• With a win, D.A. Points would make best-ever final-week jump into FedExCup Playoffs

• Every player from 122-127 on the FedExCup standings missed the cut

• Sergio Garcia is projected to move inside the top 125 and avoid missing the Playoffs for the first time

Second-Round Lead Notes

5 Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win since the event moved to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008

(most recent: Si Woo Kim/2016)

11 Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on PGA TOUR in 2017-18

(most recent: Troy Merritt/Barbasol Championship)

Brandt Snedeker (1st)

Age: 37 (December 8, 1980)

Joined TOUR: 2007

Entering this week

#80 FedExCup

#88 OWGR

305 PGA TOUR starts

8 PGA TOUR wins

22 PGA TOUR starts in 2017-18

3 Top-10s in 2017-18

10 Starts at Wyndham Championship

1 Win at Wyndham Championship

5 Top-10s at the Wyndham Championship

2/10 Wins with 36-hole lead/co-lead

Wins (8): 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2013 RBC Canadian Open, 2013 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2012 TOUR Championship, 2012 Farmers Insurance Open, 2011 RBC Heritage, 2007 Wyndham Championship

Best 2017-18 results: T3/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T6/FedEx St. Jude Classic, T8/RBC Canadian Open

• Second-round 67; average of six rounds following sub-60 score entering the week was 68.5 (three of previous nine sub-60s came in final round)

• Best 36-hole score on TOUR (126) since Marc Leishman at the 2017 BMW Championship (126)

• Career-low 36-hole score (126); previous: 128/twice (2016 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2010 Wyndham Championship)

• 11th career 36-hole lead/co-lead; wins (2): 2013 and 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

• Recorded the 10th sub-60 score in PGA TOUR history in round one (ninth player)

• Became the first player in PGA TOUR history to break 60 after being over par at any point in the round

D.A. Points (2nd)

• FedExCup No. 214; Davis Love III holds record for biggest jump from outside top 125 entering the Wyndham Championship into the Playoffs (No. 186 before winning in 2015)

• Career-low 36-hole score (128); previous: 129/2006 Safeway Open

• Has five made cuts in 24 starts in 2017-18 (33rd/Sentry Tournament of Champions, T40/Barbasol Championship, T73/Sony Open in Hawaii, T75/OHL Classic at Mayakoba, 78th/CIMB Classic)

• Has seven under-par scores in last 10 rounds after starting the season with eight in 49 rounds

C.T. Pan (3rd)

• Rounds of 65-64; entered the week with seven scores of 65 or better in 184 career rounds

• Career-low 36-hole score (129); previous: 130/2016 The RSM Classic

• One of two players in the FedExCup top 125 without a top-10 in the 2017-18 season (C.T. Pan, Charley Hoffman)

• Best finish of the 2017-18 season came in his most recent start (T11/Barracuda Championship)

• His wife, Michelle, is serving as caddie this week; last player on TOUR to win with wife as caddie was Patrick Reed at the 2013 Wyndham Championship

Sergio Garcia (T4)

• Projected to move from No. 131 to No. 118 in the FedExCup standings

• One of 13 players that has qualified for the Playoffs in each season of FedExCup era (since 2007)

• Entered the week with eight missed cuts and no top-25s in his last 10 starts on TOUR

FedExCup Notes

As the final event in the PGA TOUR season, the Wyndham Championship offers the final opportunity for players to improve their FedExCup positions heading into the Playoffs, or in some instances, move into the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the first Playoffs event, THE NORTHERN TRUST.

FedExCup Top 125 Bubble

YTD Rk. Proj. Rk Player Pos.

117 121 Brian Stuard MC

119 122 Sean O’Hair MC

129 123 Nick Taylor T10

121 124 Bud Cauley –

122 125 Jhonattan Vegas MC

123 126 Seamus Power MC

137 127 Aaron Baddeley T10

128 128 Corey Conners T26

124 129 Martin Piller MC

125 130 Tyrone Van Aswegen MC

Moving in/out (projected)

Players projected to move into top 125

• Sergio Garcia (T4; 131 to 118)

• Harris English (T4; 132 to 119)

• Nick Taylor (T10; 129 to 123)

Players projected to move out of top 125

• Seamus Power (MC; 123 to 126)

• Martin Piller (MC; 124 to 129)

• Tyrone Van Aswegen (MC; 125 to 130)

Seven of the last eight players ranked 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship remained inside the cut line entering the FedExCup Playoffs. Last season, Geoff Ogilvy moved from 125th to No. 116 following his T16 finish at the Wyndham Championship.

Rookies in the Playoffs

• Eight rookies entered the week in the top 125 (FedExCup rank, Wyndham position): Aaron Wise (27th, DNP), Austin Cook (30th, DNP), Keith Mitchell (76th, T4), Satoshi Kodaira (73rd, MC), Peter Uihlein (76th, MC), Brandon Harkins (91st, MC), Tyler Duncan (106th, MC), Sam Ryder (115th, T41)

• In 2016-17, 12 of 17 rookies advanced to the Playoffs

Course Statistics

Toughest Hole Easiest Hole

R1: Par-4 11th (4.327) Par-5 5th (4.205)

R2: Par-4 18th (4.400) Par-5 5th (4.381)

Scoring Averages

Front 9 Back 9 Total Cumulative

R1: 33.628 35.083 68.712 —

R2: 34.155 35.523 69.677 69.193

Early Late

R1: 68.62 68.81

R2: 69.36 69.03

Bogey-free rounds

R1 (11): Ryan Moore (63), John Oda (63), Martin Flores (64), Sung Kang (65), Ryan Armour (65), Jim Furyk (65), Sam Saunders (66), Billy Horschel (66), Zac Blair (67), Scott Stallings (67), Stephan Jaeger (67)

R2 (4): Doug Ghim (64), D.A. Points (64), Rory Sabbatini (67), Aaron Baddeley (67)

Round Three Pairings

TEE #1

8:30 Lanto Griffin Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 69 68 137

Conrad Shindler Dallas, TX 69 68 137

8:39 Matthew Fitzpatrick Sheffield, England 70 67 137

Julian Suri St. Augustine, FL 71 66 137

8:48 Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 69 68 137

Rafa Cabrera Bello Gran Canaria, Spain 68 69 137

8:57 Hudson Swafford Sea Island, GA 67 70 137

Joaquin Niemann Chile 68 69 137

9:06 Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 70 67 137

William McGirt Spartanburg, SC 69 68 137

9:15 Hideki Matsuyama Sendai, Japan 69 68 137

Graeme McDowell Portrush, Northern Ireland 70 67 137

9:24 Martin Flores Dallas, TX 64 73 137

Billy Hurley III Annapolis, MD 68 69 137

9:33 Danny Lee Rotorua, New Zealand 68 69 137

Roberto Díaz Veracruz, VE, Mexico 68 69 137

9:42 Bill Haas Greenville, SC 69 68 137

Jonas Blixt Hammaro, Sweden 69 68 137

9:51 Blayne Barber Auburn, AL 68 69 137

Richy Werenski Jupiter, FL 68 69 137

10:00 Shawn Stefani Houston, TX 68 68 136

Ollie Schniederjans Alpharetta, GA 64 73 137

10:09 Sam Ryder Atlantic Beach, FL 72 64 136

Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 68 68 136

10:18 Sam Saunders Atlantic Beach, FL 66 70 136

Kevin Tway Edmond, OK 67 69 136

10:27 Jamie Lovemark San Diego, CA 66 70 136

Johnson Wagner Charlotte, NC 70 66 136

10:36 Michael Thompson Sea Island, GA 66 70 136

Mackenzie Hughes Dundas, Ontario,, Canada 68 68 136

10:45 Ricky Barnes Phoenix, AZ 66 70 136

Rory Sabbatini Durban, South Africa 69 67 136

10:54 Martin Laird Glasgow, Scotland 69 66 135

Xinjun Zhang China 68 67 135

11:03 Stephan Jaeger Chattanooga, TN 67 68 135

Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 69 66 135

TEE #1

11:12 Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 68 67 135

Dylan Meyer Evansville, IN 67 68 135

11:21 Sangmoon Bae Seoul, South Korea 67 67 134

Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 66 69 135

11:30 Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 66 68 134

Chris Kirk Athens, GA 69 65 134

11:40 Corey Conners Listowel, ON, Canada 65 69 134

Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 66 68 134

11:50 Jason Dufner Auburn, AL 66 68 134

Cameron Percy Melbourne, Australia 67 67 134

12:00 Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 66 67 133

Sung Kang Coppell, TX 65 69 134

12:10 Ryan Blaum Jacksonville Beach, FL 67 66 133

Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 65 68 133

12:20 Brice Garnett Gallatin, MO 65 68 133

John Oda Honolulu, HI 63 70 133

12:30 Henrik Stenson Gothenburg, Sweden 68 65 133

Ryan Moore Las Vegas, NV 63 70 133

12:40 Jim Furyk Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 65 68 133

Scott Brown Aiken, SC 68 65 133

12:50 Abraham Ancer Reynosa, Mexico 64 69 133

Brian Gay Windermere, FL 70 63 133

1:00 Trey Mullinax Birmingham, AL 67 65 132

Doug Ghim Arlington Heights, IL 68 64 132

1:10 Nick Taylor Abbotsford, B.C., Canada 65 67 132

Aaron Baddeley Melbourne, Australia 65 67 132

1:20 Brett Stegmaier Palm Beach Gardens, FL 64 67 131

Jonathan Byrd Sea Island, GA 64 68 132

1:30 Sergio Garcia Castellon, Spain 66 65 131

Harris English Sea Island, GA 66 65 131

1:40 Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN 66 65 131

Keith Mitchell Sea Island, GA 65 66 131

1:50 C.T. Pan Taiwan 65 64 129

David Hearn Brantford, ON, Canada 64 67 131

2:00 Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 59 67 126

D.A. Points Pekin, IL 64 64 128