*****Where Are They Now Page Pirates 2011 NCHSAA Football 4-AA State Champions(15-0)???*****
(Here is the list and see if you can help us out with a few of these names.)
James Summers…..In the backfield as a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers….
DeAnthony ‘Debo’ Brooks…Burlington Police Department’s Academy!(He slated to graduate in December.)
Shaun Workinger…Had a tryout with the Carolina Panthers as a fullback a few years back and now either working as a personal trainer, or with Chick-fil-A….
Drew Rogers
Blake Hickman
Ed Britt
Jacquel Derr
Kysung Young
Brian Spain
Jarvis Small
Orlando Hatfield
Carter Greene
Thomas Little
Christian Cranford
Marcus Demery
Ryan Jackson
Will Henry
Savon Wall
Devonta Hooker
Evan Roer
Jacob Green
Jonathan Smith
Dishon Stewart
Isaiah Towns
