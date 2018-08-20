CarolinaPreps.com HS Football Top 25 Power Rankings with Dudley #2(3-A), Page #10(4-A) and Eastern Guilford #10(3-A)
CLICK HERE for the CarolinaPreps.com Top 25 Power Rankings with the Dudley Panthers at #2 in the state in the 3-A’s, the Page Pirates #10 in the state in the 4-A’s and the Eastern Guilford Wildcats at #10 in the state in the 3-A’s…
Check it out from Chris Hughes and CarolinaPreps.com…..
