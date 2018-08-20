Elon’s Paradoski Named CAA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s soccer junior forward Taylor Paradoski has been named the CAA Player of the Week on Monday, Aug. 20, by the conference after scoring three goals in the team’s first two non-conference matches.

Paradoski earned her first career CAA Player of the Week honor and her second-career weekly honor from the league. In Elon’s season-opening match at Liberty, Paradoski notched her first career hat trick in the Phoenix’s 5-4 victory. Paradoski’s third goal of the match was the game-winner, coming in the 97th minute as Elon overcame a 4-2 deficit in the second half. The three goals already match Paradoski’s best season total from 2016. The effort helped Elon open the season 1-0-1, including a home draw versus UNCG.

The honor is the first CAA Player of the Week award for a Phoenix this season. Other awards handed out on Monday included Eve Goulet of Northeastern taking Defensive Player of the Week and Talia Parrous of UNCW earning Rookie of the Week.

Elon begins a three-match road swing on Thursday, Aug. 23, with a trip to face former Southern Conference foe Western Carolina. The match will kick off at 7 p.m.