Former Voice of the Carolina Cougars(ABA) on local WBIG 1470 radio hanging up the headphones, after 31 years as the Play-by-Play man for the Indianapolis Colts

He was with the local Greensboro-based Carolina Cougars, of the American Basketball Association, back in the 1970’s and he worked broadcasting alongside “Wild Bill” Currie for quite a bit of his time with the Cougars, who were heard here locally on WBIG 1470AM radio….Bob Lamey really cut his teeth, as an announcer here in Greensboro and around the Carolinas, before taking off to Indiana to broadcast Indiana Pacers ABA and NBA games, and before landing his job calling the NFL games for the Indianapolis Colts….He was some kind of sports announcer back in his day, but he told everyone(Sunday) that his day is done and he retiring, and leaving the work for another voice….Bob Lamey and “Wild Bill” Currie, that was some kind of pair back in the days of the ABA, here in Greensboro and on the old WBIG/1470…..

(You can also check out the photo of Bob Lamey and not really the kind of guy you would expect to see, but this is him, when you CLICK HERE.)

The “Voice of the Colts”, for over three decades has called it quits and here is the official announcement which hit on Sunday, at the Colts’ NFL website……

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today Sunday that Colts radio announcer Bob Lamey, the “Voice of the Colts” for more than three decades, is retiring from his duties as the team’s play-by-play voice for Colts radio broadcasts.

“I have had a great deal of fun for 35 years, and it’s time,” Lamey said. “Great things and great people. I cannot thank Colts fans enough for their support through the years. I also owe the world to the Irsay family, particularly Jimmy. I’ve never worked for a better person or a ‘got-your-back’ boss like him. I will always bleed blue.”

“Bob Lamey is a legend and icon, and his name is synonymous with Indianapolis Colts football,” said Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “With his historic calls, familiar sayings and passion for football, he became part of the fabric of this entire community. No one has been more ‘Indianapolis’ than Bob Lamey. Even more so, he was very much a part of our team family, and he’s as dear to us as anyone who has ever worn the Horseshoe.”

Lamey worked 31 seasons as the club’s radio play-by-play voice, serving from 1984 to 1991 and again from 1995 to 2018. He previously worked as the official play-by-play voice of the Indianapolis Racers hockey team from 1974 to 1977 and the Indiana Pacers from 1977 to 1984.

He also worked 23 years for WIBC Radio in Indianapolis, the last 15 as sports director. Lamey was inducted to the Indiana Sports Broadcasters and Writers Hall of Fame in 2008.

Matt Taylor, Colts radio host and preseason sideline reporter, will handle play-by-play duties in the interim. Taylor has been the manager of radio production with the Colts since 2012, handling all aspects of Colts radio programs and the One America Radio Network. Taylor also has been the teams’ radio gameday sideline reporter and pre-game show host since 2013.

**********More on Bob Lamey that we were able to find at Wikipedia and will also help to verify and spin more of his time in our area and they will refer to “Wild Bill” Currie, as the “Mouth of the South” Bill Currie and Bill had several different monikers….**********

Lamey has previously served as radio voice of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers (1977–84) and two defunct hockey teams, the Indianapolis Racers of the WHA and the Indianapolis Checkers of the IHL. Lamey was affectionately known as “Hockey Bob” upon first arriving on the Indianapolis sports scene in the 1970s. Lamey is also a previous Sports Director of Indianapolis radio station WIBC and, from 1988 to 2000, worked as a turn reporter on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network. He also provided play-by-play for the national telecast of the 100th Monon Bell Classic.

Prior to coming to Indianapolis, Lamey served for five years as the voice of the ABA’s Carolina Cougars. He served as sports director of WSOC-TV in Charlotte, NC, after the departure of Bill “Mouth of the South” Currie. Lamey also broadcast Charlotte Checkers (Eastern Hockey League) games from 1964 to 1968 on WSOC 930AM.