High School Football Picks Winner:Texas Roadhouse Week One Win

Here is the Winner from Week One of our contest, with a new contest coming up this week, mid-week and again the Winner receives a $15.00 Gift Card, from the Texas Roadhouse on Battleground Avenue and at the end of the season, from among all the Weekly Winners, we will draw one name and they will win/take home the Grand Prize of a $100.00 Gift Card from the Texas Roadhouse….

Week One Winner:

OJ Caldwell (Missed 2 – won by Tie-Breaker)…..