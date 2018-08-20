HPU Women’s Basketball Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Slate

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University women’s basketball team has unveiled the 2018-19 non-conference slate, head coach DeUnna Hendrix announced Monday (Aug. 20).

The Panthers will play 11 games during the non-conference portion of the schedule, with six scheduled to be at home at the Millis Center, including matchups with North Carolina Central, UNCG, Norfolk State and American.

HPU will also travel on the road for marquee games at Kentucky and Clemson.

“We are excited to play a challenging non-conference schedule again this year,” Hendrix said. “Fun rivalries have been established in-state between us and both Davidson and UNCG. We welcome Norfolk State to the Millis Center this season after having a tight game at their place last year.

“We’ll be tested early, in different ways, on the road. We will undoubtedly be battle-tested each night, but we have a determined and focused group seeking early-season success. I’m anxious to get started.”

Hendrix’s squad will open the campaign at the Millis Center against North Carolina Central on Nov. 9, before taking on Mars Hill on Nov. 14.

The Purple & White then go on a three-game road swing at Kentucky on Nov. 18, at Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 20 and at Davidson on the Monday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.

HPU will have local tussles with Greensboro College and UNCG on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, respectively, before traveling to Clemson on Dec. 5.

Following a break for exams, the Panthers will host Norfolk State on Dec. 15 and American on Dec. 20. High Point travels to Johnson City, Tenn., to take on ETSU on Dec. 29 to conclude non-conference play.

Stay tuned to HighPointPanthers.com for the release of the Big South Conference schedule.