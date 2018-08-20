New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Dudley, Page and Southeast Guilford, 1-2-3
*****The News and Record’s HSXtra Top 10 is compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…..*****
1. DUDLEY
Record: 1-0
Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale
2. PAGE
Record: 1-0
Friday: At No. 6 Northern Guilford
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Friday: At Smith
4. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-0
Friday: McMichael
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Next: Grimsley, Aug. 31
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Friday: No. 2 Page
T7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 1-0
Friday: Raleigh Ravenscroft
T7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Friday: Andrews
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 1-0
Friday: At No. 1 Dudley
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Friday: at Western Guilford
**********ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order): Northeast Guilford (0-1), Grimsley (0-1), High Point Central (0-1), Smith (0-1).**********
