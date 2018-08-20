Several local baseball players moving up and moving out……

Weston Wilson, from Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point and Clemson University is moving up to the MILB Double AA level and Weston was with the Carolina Mudcats, in Zebulon(Carolina League) and now he has moved up to the Double A Biloxi Shuckers, in the Southern League…

from Twitter……

Great to be on hand to get the news of @Weston_Wilson8 promotion to AA Biloxi after today’s game! Hard work pays off!

Also this week Brock Deatherage(Western Alamance HS/N.C. State University) was called up to the Lakeland Flying Tigers of the Florida State League/Advanced Class A, moving up from the West Michigan Ice Caps, Class A Detroit Tigers…Brock began the Summer, after the June MLB Draft, with the Gulf Coast League Tigers and the quickly made the jump to the West Michigan Ice Caps, bypassing another short Summer league along the way…Moving up, moving out moving fast for Brock Deatherage….

DJ Artis(Southeast Guilford HS/Liberty University) missed around 12 games with the Eugene Emeralds in the Midwest League after he got hit in the face by a pitch, but he has really bounced back for the Chicago Cubs Short Season Class A team in Eugene, Oregon and on Sunday, DJ Artis went 2-3 with a home run, a BB, three runs scored and the 1 RBI….Artis began the Summer, right after the June draft, in the Arizona League, but got called up quickly to Eugene, and is now making the scene and making it count for the Emeralds….