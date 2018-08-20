Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/20-8/24/18:Football Friday at Smith HS
08/20/18 Monday Tennis V Women’s A 4:00 PM Asheboro
08/20/18 Monday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM OPEN DATE High Point Homeschoolers
08/20/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Providence Grove High School
08/21/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM McMICHEAL Endowment Game SE Gymnasium
08/21/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM McMICHEAL Endowment Game SE Gymnasium
08/22/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Western Guilford SE Tennis Courts
08/22/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s H 5:00 PM Eastern Randolph SE Soccer Facility
08/22/18 Wednesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Eastern Randolph SE Gymnasium
08/22/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:30 PM Eastern Randolph SE Soccer Facility
08/22/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Eastern Randolph SE Gymnasium
08/23/18 Thursday Cross Country V Men & Women’s H 5:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School Hagan Stone Park
08/23/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Grimsley SE Gymnasium
08/23/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM OPEN DATE Piedmont Classical High School @ SE SE Soccer Facility
08/23/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Grimsley SE Gymnasium
08/23/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Ben L. Smith High School SEHS Stadium
08/24/18 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Ben L. Smith High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.