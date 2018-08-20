The Word in Video from HUDL on Ragsdale HS football over Southern Guilford with Brown, Boykin and Jackson stepping up and the QB from Charlotte Independence has died
CLICK HERE for the video highlights of Ragdale over Southern Guilford, 21-0 with Willie Brown, from Ragsdale being named the Player of the Game and Devan Boykin, along with fellow Ragsdale QB Trey Jackson, had big games too….
Boykin ran a punt back 83 yards for a TD and he had an 11 yard TD run, plus an interception on defense….Jackson key passes, Brown a TD run and more for RHS….
Good highlights above from HUDL, click on and check them out….Ragsdale at Dudley, this Friday night….
+++++The quarterback for the Charlotte Independence Patriots has died….Here is the word on this very bad news, from Langston Wertz Jr., at the Charlotte Observer…+++++
Independence High quarterback Davyne Simpson, who had inspired an outbreak of community support after being placed in a medically induced coma, has died.
No details have been released about a funeral or memorial services.
Simpson, 16, was found unconscious Aug. 11 and rushed to the hospital. Doctors placed him into a medically induced coma, hoping his condition might improve.
Read more on this death of this 6’4/205 young quarterback, from Langston Wertz Jr. at the Charlotte Observer, when you CLICK HERE…..
