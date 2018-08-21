A Number of Top Ranked 3-A High School Football Teams fell last Friday night
Looking at this Preseason Top 15 Football Poll, from the Carolina GridIron.com, 4 of the Top 5 teams on the 3-A level lost last Friday night, on the Opening Night of the 2018 high school football season…..
3A Team Record Week 1 Results 1 Charlotte Catholic (0-1) Lost vs Charlotte Christian 6-0 2 Havelock (1-0) Won vs West Craven 48-20 3 AC Reynolds (0-1) Lost vs Southern Durham 27-24 4 New Hanover (0-1) Lost vs Greenville Rose 49-6 5 Clayton (0-1) Lost vs 4A #10 Garner 20-12
*****The Dudley Panthers were #13 and Southeast Guilford Falcons at #15 in that same Carolina GridIron preseason poll, from the Carolina GridIron and Justin Jones….*****
