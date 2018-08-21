Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School) stepping up as the first Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School) is our first Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…..

#’s on Collin Smith(Kicker/Punter) for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats in their 16-14 win over the Northeast Guilford Rams….

Smith recorded 3 field goals, 4 touchbacks, 1 extra point, a 61 yard punt(Overall average on 4 punts was 33.5 yards per punt, per Don Tilley stats) and he had a touchdown-saving tackle….

Not sure if EG wins this game without the efforts of their senior kicker, Collin Smith….Eastern scored 16 points and Collin scored 10 of the 16 points, with his foot….You rarely see a kicker in most high school games with 2 field goals for the night, but here is Smith, knocking through three FG’s for the game…

We conferred with our GreensboroSports Radio broadcast team members and it was not unanimous, and the votes rarely are, but for this week, Collin Smith and Eastern Guilford come out on top and Collin Smith is our first Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week” for the 2018 season…

Collin will receive the “Player of the Week” plaque courtesy of Danny Pigge from Ameriprise Financial by Greensboro Trophy and he will also be invited to attend the upcoming 2019 Combine Camp with Coach Jimmy Lamour, at Ragsdale High School next May, at no charge…..

Congratulations Collin Smith, from Eastern Guilford HS on being our first Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week” winner for this season and we will be presenting Collin with his plaque at a future Football in Focus Show, on Thursday nights, at Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…..

In doing some of our research, here is how Collin, “The Kicker”, was booting the ball last season for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats:

2017 Season Stats:

92 total kicking points –

– 10/15 FGs with a PR of 47 yards…..Longest attempt was 55 yards…

– 62/65 PATs

– 40 yard punt average (10 inside the 20)

Out of all NCHSAA 3-A schools, in 2017, Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School) was 3rd in the state in kicking points.

*****I have to believe coming into this new season, Collin Smith is among the Top Five kickers in this state at any level, and we might go ahead and put him in the Top 3, of all classifications…*****

+++++Again, Congrats to Collin Smith, from Eastern Guilford High School…..+++++

(Doing our best to get this kid some pub/publicity.)