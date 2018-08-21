Elon Places 37 on CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University football had 37 student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor roll for the 2018 spring semester, the CAA announced Tuesday, Aug. 21.

The CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll gives special recognition to student-athletes who have distinguished themselves both in the classroom and on the field. Student-athletes who were members of a CAA Football team and achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average based on semester/quarter performance or cumulative GPA were honored.

In all, 34 of the 37 honorees are back for the 2018 campaign. Elon’s honorees include:

Mike Aiello, TE

Efrim Borders, DB

Tyler Campbell, DB

Davis Cheek, QB

Tristen Cox, DL

Cooper Cromer, OL

Jack Crossed, TE

Brelynd Cyphers, RB

Kadrien Darity, DL

Quinn Dolan, LB

Zack Dudan, DB

Destin Flloyd, DL

Matt Foster, TE

Jalen Greene, QB

Connor Heger, TE

Isaiah Hill, WR

Johnathan Jackson, LB

Owen Johnson, K

Corey Joyner, WR

Matt Kowalewski, OL

Jack Landry, DB

Brian MacCalla, WR

Tristan Mazzulli, OL

Mark McGuire, QB

Alex Parker, TE

Jack Pawloski, K/P

Michael Purcell, OL

Marshall Simmons, LS

Sam K. Smith, DL

Sam R. Smith, WR

Copeland Spell, RB

Hunter Stephenson, P

Malcolm Summers, RB

Daniel Thompson, QB

CJ Toogood, OL

Olisaemeka Udoh, OL

Christian VanSickle, K

The Phoenix will open the 2018 campaign Saturday, Sept. 1, with a trip to Tampa, Fla., to take on the South Florida Bulls. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN3.