Fall League Workouts for the Post 87 HiToms continue this week
Post 87 HiToms Fall Workout Schedule
Fall League workouts continue today, Tuesday, August 21st and Wednesday, August 22.
All prospective players are strongly encouraged to attend.
PRACTICE SCHEDULE – FINCH FIELD
August 21st: 3:30 p.m.
August 22nd: 3:30 p.m.
Please direct questions to info@hitoms.com
