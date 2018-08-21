Fall League Workouts for the Post 87 HiToms continue this week

Posted by Press Release on August 21, 2018 at 11:00 am under Amateur, High School | Be the First to Comment

Post 87 HiToms Fall Workout Schedule

Fall League workouts continue today, Tuesday, August 21st and Wednesday, August 22.

All prospective players are strongly encouraged to attend.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE – FINCH FIELD

August 21st: 3:30 p.m.
August 22nd: 3:30 p.m.

Please direct questions to info@hitoms.com

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top