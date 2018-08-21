I’m Just Saying, Those were some pretty good numbers

**********This gives us at least a Top Ten, from last Friday Night’s high school football games….**********

Ford Moser @ford_moser5 WR Page HS 2019 came out the gate strong Friday night with 5 Rec 102 yds and a 62-yd TD Rec to open season with the big 35-28 win over Davie County HS…

Twitter Report….

Javondre Paige(Page High School) 156 yards rushing and 2 TD’s, plus 165 yards passing with 2 TD’s….321 yards and 4 Total TD’s…..

Other names on the All-County Checklist and most of the numbers have already been documented here over the weekend but,

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) scores 10 of his team’s total 16 points with 3 field goals, 4 Kickoffs for Touchbacks and strong punting, including a 61-yard punt for the EG Wildcats….

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with an 83-yard punt return for a TD, an 11-yard TD run, several solid pass completions, strong running and tough defense all night long…

Richard Monroe(Dudley HS) with a solid all-around game for the Panthers in their win over WS Carver, 2 TD runs, TD pass, interception and more, by Quad Monroe….Myles Smith also with 2 TD’s for Dudley…

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) with 2 TD runs and a TD pass for the Falcons in win over High Point Andrews…Very good leadership shown by Douglas from his QB spot and kind of reminds you of Bobby Douglas, as he quarterbacked the Chicago Bears, back in the 70’s…Solid night on the ground for SEG’s Jaylen Fairley, another Falcon that got his team on the scoreboard and helped bring win home, at home in the Bill Slayton Stadium, on the Southeast Guilford HS campus….

Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 rushing TD’s and one TD reception for the NWG Vikings in their win over Ben L. Smith….Also a solid showing by NWG’s Jacob Hardy….

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford HS) turned out to be the man for the NG Nighthawks in their victory over Grimsley, with 2 TD’s for Flippen….

Devan Flowers(Southwest Guilford HS) with a gritty performance for the SWG Cowboys as SWG got past WS Reynolds…One TD for Flowers and an overall hard night’s work turned in by Flowers and I would say John Oxce should also be noted as a Cowboy who gave all, and was a leader in win over the Demons….