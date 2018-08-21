Page v Grimsley v Rockingham County Girls Golf

Posted by Press Release on August 21, 2018 at 8:59 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Bryan Park – Champions Course

Page 128
Emelia Pack 43
Tatum Neff 42
Harper Shepherd 43
Ava Besecker 56
Kate Scott 48

Rockingham 127
Riley Hamilton. 36
Victoria Cook 44
Eli Flinchum 47
Erin Stephens 49
Olivia Peterson 49

Grimsley 161
Christina Witte 51
Blake Fuquay 50
Caroline Witte. 60
Kellyn Giles 71
Charlea Reddick 72

Submitted by Coach Jones

