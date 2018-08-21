Page v Grimsley v Rockingham County Girls Golf
Bryan Park – Champions Course
Page 128
Emelia Pack 43
Tatum Neff 42
Harper Shepherd 43
Ava Besecker 56
Kate Scott 48
Rockingham 127
Riley Hamilton. 36
Victoria Cook 44
Eli Flinchum 47
Erin Stephens 49
Olivia Peterson 49
Grimsley 161
Christina Witte 51
Blake Fuquay 50
Caroline Witte. 60
Kellyn Giles 71
Charlea Reddick 72
Submitted by Coach Jones
