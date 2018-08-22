Austin Pharr: CPL Hitter of the Year:For the second straight season, a HiTom is Hitter of the Year!!!

For the second straight season, a HiTom is Hitter of the Year.

The Coastal Plain League announced today that High Point-Thomasville outfielder Austin Pharr (Columbus State) has won the 2018 Hitter of the Year Award after finishing top five in the CPL in nearly every offensive category.

Pharr led the league slugging percentage (.742), runs batted in (49), and total bases (118). He also finished second in home runs (15) behind teammate Myles Christian, second in runs scored (43), fourth in batting average (.352) and fourth in hits (56). The rising senior’s slugging percentage mark ranks second all-time in the CPL.

Last season, the CPL named HiTom first baseman Evan Edwards (NC State) as its Hitter of the Year.

Pharr also made his mark on HiTom history, breaking the team single-season home run mark previously held by Chris Swauger. Christian and Pharr now sit at the top two spots in that category. Pharr’s 49 RBIs also tied him with 2007 HiToms Rich Poythress for the team single-season lead.

But Pharr was far from done at the end of regular season.

The Colmbus State product put together a remarkable postseason, helping the HiToms to a berth in the Petitt Cup Championship Series for the first time since 2008. Once there, Pharr put on a show, mashing four home runs in two games against the Morehead City Marlins, including three in game one of the series.

In total, Pharr finished his 2018 season with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs in CPL games.

He will return to Columbus State for his senior season in 2018-19 to aid in the Cougars’ pursuit of a national title after making it to the Division II College World Series a season ago.

Congrats Austin, and thanks for an amazing summer!