Carolina Dynasty Basketball Girls 8-12 grade Fall Season Try-Outs & Interest Meeting
Carolina Dynasty Basketball will be holding our Fall Season Try-Outs & Interest Meeting for Girls 8th-12th grade on Tuesday, August 28th (6:00 – 8:30 pm) at Oak Ridge 1st Baptist Church (2445 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310) if you are interested go to http://carolinadynastybasketball.com/interest to register.
