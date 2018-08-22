College Women’s Soccer News – Guilford Picked 10th in Preseason ODAC Rankings
FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer coaches picked Guilford College 10th in the league’s annual preseason poll announced Tuesday. The Quakers collected 55 points in the 14-team rankings and share the 10th position with Emory & Henry College.
Defending league champion University of Lynchburg earned 163 points and seven first-place votes for the poll’s top spot. Virginia Wesleyan University (155 points) garnered five first-place votes and holds second place in front of Washington and Lee University (140 points). Fourth-place Bridgewater College (137 points) had two first-place votes. Roanoke College (125 points) rounded out the top-five teams.
Stephanie Webb started her second season with seven starters among 19 letter winners back from last fall’s 6-9-1 team (3-6-1 ODAC). Forward Lauren Culler (Jamestown, N.C./Ragsdale), one of six seniors on the squad, is the Quakers’ top returning scorer after collecting 14 points on two goals and a team-best six assists last season. Junior Susan Dillinger (3 goals, 3 assists) is another top retuning offensive performer. Senior Morgan Wolfe, a three-year starting defender, is back to anchor the defense in front of sophomore Morgan Malinowski, the team’s lone returning netminder. Malinowski had a 1.33 goals against average and a .778 saves percentage.
The Quakers open the season August 31 at crosstown-rival Greensboro College at 4:00 p.m. Guilford’s first home game is September 4 against Brevard College at 5:00 p.m. League play opens at home September 22 at 2:00 p.m. versus visiting Eastern Mennonite University. The ODAC Tournament begins October 29 for the top-nine finishers in the regular season.
2018 ODAC Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Lynchburg (7) 163 points
2. Virginia Wesleyan (5) 155
3. Washington and Lee 140
4. Bridgewater (2) 137
5. Roanoke 125
5. Randolph-Macon 112
7. Shenandoah 99
8. Ferrum 82
9. Eastern Mennonite 71
T10. Guilford 55
T10. Emory & Henry 55
12. Randolph 42
13. Hollins 21
14. Sweet Briar 17
