Northeast Guilford High School Memorial Service to honor Coach Daryl Steele will be held this Saturday August 25 at 5pm, at NEG

The Northeast Guilford High School Memorial Service to honor the life of Coach Daryl Steele will be held this Saturday August 25 at 5pm, at NEGHS…Coach Steele died last week, due to complications from a heart attack…He was the head girls basketball coach and head girls softball coach at Northeast Guilford HS and he was also the Dean of Students at Northeast Guilford….Coach Steele was 44 years old….

Coach Steele was one of our main high school broadcasters at GreensboroSports Radio, and he will be missed by those that tuned in to hear his calls of the games, along with Kris Walser, on GreensboroSports Radio…..

