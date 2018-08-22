Winston-Salem Basketball Coach and former standout player shot at his apartment this morning:Motive may be robbery, serious injuries
from John Dell on Twitter on Torez Young-Canty, who coaches for Josh Howard at the Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem, while Torez Young-Canty is also a former basketball player at Winston-Salem State University and Torez Young-Canty, is very well thought of in the Winston-Salem basketball community, plus his injuries from the shooting are very serious…..
Read more from John Dell at the Winston-Salem Journal and from John Dell on Twitter below……
A former basketball standout and current coach was shot several times at his home early this morning.
Torez Young-Canty, 29, was at his apartment at 1501 Old Salisbury Court when someone knocked on the door at about 3:45 a.m., police said.
When he opened the door Young-Canty was shot several times, police said. The assailants left in a silver sedan car.
Young-Canty told police he thinks the assailant wanted to rob him. Police didn’t say what the shooters motive may have been.
Young-Canty was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for serious injuries.
