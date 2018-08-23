College Men’s Soccer News – Guilford Ranked in ODAC Preseason Poll
FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer coaches picked Guilford College 11th in their annual preseason poll announced Wednesday. The Quakers earned 33 points in the 13-team ratings.
Two-time defending ODAC champion University of Lynchburg collected nine first-place votes and 140 points to top the poll, followed by last year’s poll leader, Washington and Lee University. The Generals received three first-place votes and 128 points, six better than third-place Roanoke College, which had one top nod.
Guilford’s third-year coach Cory Speed returns eight starters among 14 letter winners from last season’s 2-16 unit (2-17 ODAC). Junior midfielder Ricky Aguilar, last year’s top scorer, returns for a third season after collecting 12 points on five goals and two assists. Sophomore starting goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen is also back for his second season. Van Kampen registered a 2.44 goals against average and .695 saves percentage in his rookie campaign.
The Quakers open the season September 1 at Huntingdon College. Guilford plays at LaGrange College the following day before returning for its home opener September 5 versus Methodist University. The Quakers begin league play September 22 at Lynchburg.
2018 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Lynchburg (9) 140
2. Washington and Lee (3) 128 points
3. Roanoke (1) 122
4. Randolph-Macon 105
5. Virginia Wesleyan 89
6. Hampden-Sydney 86
7. Bridgewater 77
8. Eastern Mennonite 73
9. Randolph 58
10. Ferrum 54
11. Guilford 33
12. Shenandoah 30
13. Emory & Henry 19
