Guilford County JV Football Scores Tonight(8/23/18):Dudley, Page, Grimsley and SEG Winners Tonight/Page at Dudley next Thursday Night
More Scores on the way…
Finals Tonight:
Page JV at Dudley next Thursday night and that should be a Good One…..
Dudley 42 Ragsdale 12
Dudley(1-0)/Ragsdale(0-2)
Page 28, Northern Guilford 6
Page(2-0)/Northern Guilford(0-2)
Grimsley 9, Asheboro 7
Grimsley(2-0)/Asheboro(1-1)….We said the Grimsley-Asheboro game could be the ‘Game of the Night’ and it looks like it was….Grimsley has won two game to start the new season, by a combined total of 4 points….14-12 over Northern Guilford and now 9-7, over Asheboro….
Southeast Guilford 26, Smith 14
SEG(2-0)/Smith(0-2)
from Wednesday Night JV Finals:
High Point Central 14, Southern Guilford 8
High Point Central(1-0)/Southern Guilford(1-1)
Southwest Guilford 32, Union Pines 14
Southwest Guilford(1-0)
Other JV games for Thursday Night:
Western Guilford(0-0) at Northwest Guilford(1-0)
Cedar Ridge(0-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)
Northeast Guilford(0-1) OPEN
High Point Andrews(0-0)
Grimsley said,
9-7 Grimsley on winning fg
Southeast Guilford has Talent said,
Southeast Guilford 26
Smith 14
Andy Durham said,
Was listening to the NFL game while posting the JV scores and heard the name of Winston Craig, from Ragsdale HS on the field on Defense for the Philadelphia Eagles…
It was the Eagles vs. the Cleveland Browns on FOX 8 and with the Browns-Eagles matchup, you had Winston Craig from Ragsdale for the Eagles and Larry Ogunjobi on the D-line for the Browns, also from Ragsdale HS…
Two kids/young men from the same high school going at it in the NFL preseason….Didn’t hear Larry’s name called, but he is with the Browns….
Pretty neat stuff there….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.