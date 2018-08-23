JV Football Tonight(8/23/18), in Guilford County:Southwest Guilford and High Point Central JV’s win on Wednesday, others in action Tonight

*****All games TONIGHT set to kickoff at 7pm, this evening….*****

+++++From Wednesday Night:High Point Central 14, Southern Guilford 8

High Point Central(1-0)/Southern Guilford(1-1)

Southwest Guilford 32, Union Pines 14….

Southwest Guilford(1-0)

Game Report:

*****The SWG Cowboys’ defense played lights out and recorded 3 safeties in the first half. (That’s got to be a record of some sort.) Overall a good team win.*****

Northern Guilford(0-1) at Page(1-0)

Dudley(0-0) at Ragsdale(0-1)

Western Guilford(0-0) at Northwest Guilford(1-0)

Smith(0-1) at Southeast Guilford(1-0)

Grimsley(1-0) at Asheboro(1-0)…Asheboro defeated Randleman last week, 28-18 and Grimsley topped Northern Guilford, 14-12 and this might be shaping up as one of those ‘Games of the Week’, right here, at Asheboro tonight….

*****Some of the JV teams were still getting organized last week and hopefully all schools are/were able to field JV and Varsity teams, this 2018 season…I remember back in the day, the county used to even have 9th grade football teams for several years, due to so much interest…Those days seem to have passed on, and are in the past….*****

Eastern Guilford(1-0) OPEN

Northeast Guilford(0-1) OPEN

High Point Andrews(0-0)