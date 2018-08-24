Carolina Dynasty Basketball Boys 7th-8th grade Fall Season Try-Outs & Interest Meeting

Carolina Dynasty Basketball will be holding our Fall Season Try-Outs & Interest Meeting for Boys 7th- 8th grade on Thursday, August 30th (6:00 – 8:00 pm) at Union Hill Elementary School (3523 Triangle Lake Rd, High Point, NC 27260) if you are interested go to http://carolinadynastybasketball.com/interest to register.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

