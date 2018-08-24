Elon Phoenix Football Closes 2018 Preseason Camp

ELON, N.C. – After three weeks of preseason preparations, Elon University football broke camp Friday, Aug. 24, following the final practice session inside Rhodes Stadium.

After the practice, head coach Curt Cignetti provided his thoughts on his second preseason camp with the program.

On the progress made in camp:

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress in all phases. The older kids have gotten better and we have some new competition from freshmen. We’ve had a couple little nagging injuries defensively that set us back a little bit but come next Saturday we’ll have everybody lined up and ready to go.”

On the position competitions:

“(Competition) forces every individual to come out and bring their A-game to practice every day. They understand they can’t have a bad day. Conversely, when there’s not great competition at a position, that situation doesn’t exist so there’s not quite the optimal environment for improvement. So we’d like to get to the point where we have that kind of competition at every position on the football team, but we’ve had a lot of healthy competition these last few weeks.”

On the outlook moving into game week vs. USF:

“We’re introducing the beginning of a game plan for the first week and it’s a different defense schematically that we’ll face and it’s a different offense schematically that we’ll face, so there’s new concepts and new calls on offense and defense and special teams. I think everybody on the team wants to get that razor sharp edge between now and Saturday and let the details sink in so that we can execute as well as we’re capable of executing to give ourselves the best chance.”

Elon’s 2018 campaign opens Saturday, Sept. 1, with a 6 p.m. kickoff against South Florida. The game will also be televised on ESPN3.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2018 season are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 336-278-6750 or clicking HERE. Season tickets start at $90 for reserved seats (sections 107, 201, 206 and 207). Priority seating tickets (sections 202, 203 and 205) are available for $120. Young alumni (2008-18 grads) can purchase tickets in sections 105 and 106 for just $40. The family zone package will return for 2018. For $120, fans will receive four season tickets in sections 108 and 109.