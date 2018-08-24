Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – August 24, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (1-0) at Dudley (1-0) with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: High Point Andrews (0-1) at Southwest Guilford (1-0) with Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #6 – 9:00 PM

HALF
Page (1-0) – 6
Northern Guilford (1-0) – 0

3 Q
Ragsdale (1-0) – 0
Dudley (1-0) – 21

HALF
Northwest Guilford (1-0) – 27
Western Guilford (0-1) – 7

3 Q
Southeast Guilford (1-0) – 21
Smith (0-1) – 0

HALF
High Point Andrews (0-1) – 3
Southwest Guilford (1-0) – 14

0 Q
High Point Central (0-1)
Southern Guilford (0-1)

HALF
Asheboro (0-1) – 0
Grimsley (0-1) – 29

HALF
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) – 14
Trinity (1-0) – 15

HALF
Raleigh Ravenscroft (1-0) – 14
High Point Christian (1-0) – 20

HALF
Mount Tabor (0-1) – 0
East Forsyth (1-0) – 28

HALF
McMichael (1-0) – 7
Reidsville (1-0) – 48

0 Q
Southern Alamance (1-0)
Graham (0-1)

HALF
Burlington Williams (1-0) – 0
Western Alamance (0-1) – 14

HALF
Burlington Cummings (0-1) – 0
Eastern Alamance (1-0) – 43

3 Q
Morehead – 28
Martinsville – 0

HALF
RJ Reyonds – 45
WS Atkins – 0

2 Q
WS Parklans – 28
Glenn – 12

HALF
Randleman – 14
Southwestern Randolph – 7

HALF
Eastern Randolph – 27
Rockingham County – 7

Eastern Guilford(1-0) OFF
Northeast Guilford(0-1) OFF

