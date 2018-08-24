Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – August 24, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (1-0) at Dudley (1-0) with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: High Point Andrews (0-1) at Southwest Guilford (1-0) with Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison.
UPDATE #6 – 9:00 PM
HALF
Page (1-0) – 6
Northern Guilford (1-0) – 0
3 Q
Ragsdale (1-0) – 0
Dudley (1-0) – 21
HALF
Northwest Guilford (1-0) – 27
Western Guilford (0-1) – 7
3 Q
Southeast Guilford (1-0) – 21
Smith (0-1) – 0
HALF
High Point Andrews (0-1) – 3
Southwest Guilford (1-0) – 14
0 Q
High Point Central (0-1)
Southern Guilford (0-1)
HALF
Asheboro (0-1) – 0
Grimsley (0-1) – 29
HALF
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) – 14
Trinity (1-0) – 15
HALF
Raleigh Ravenscroft (1-0) – 14
High Point Christian (1-0) – 20
HALF
Mount Tabor (0-1) – 0
East Forsyth (1-0) – 28
HALF
McMichael (1-0) – 7
Reidsville (1-0) – 48
0 Q
Southern Alamance (1-0)
Graham (0-1)
HALF
Burlington Williams (1-0) – 0
Western Alamance (0-1) – 14
HALF
Burlington Cummings (0-1) – 0
Eastern Alamance (1-0) – 43
3 Q
Morehead – 28
Martinsville – 0
HALF
RJ Reyonds – 45
WS Atkins – 0
2 Q
WS Parklans – 28
Glenn – 12
HALF
Randleman – 14
Southwestern Randolph – 7
HALF
Eastern Randolph – 27
Rockingham County – 7
Eastern Guilford(1-0) OFF
Northeast Guilford(0-1) OFF
