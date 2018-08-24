Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – August 24, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (1-0) at Dudley (1-0) with Andy Durham and Dennis White.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: High Point Andrews (0-1) at Southwest Guilford (1-0) with Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #6 – 9:00 PM

HALF

Page (1-0) – 6

Northern Guilford (1-0) – 0

3 Q

Ragsdale (1-0) – 0

Dudley (1-0) – 21

HALF

Northwest Guilford (1-0) – 27

Western Guilford (0-1) – 7

3 Q

Southeast Guilford (1-0) – 21

Smith (0-1) – 0

HALF

High Point Andrews (0-1) – 3

Southwest Guilford (1-0) – 14

0 Q

High Point Central (0-1)

Southern Guilford (0-1)

HALF

Asheboro (0-1) – 0

Grimsley (0-1) – 29

HALF

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) – 14

Trinity (1-0) – 15

HALF

Raleigh Ravenscroft (1-0) – 14

High Point Christian (1-0) – 20

HALF

Mount Tabor (0-1) – 0

East Forsyth (1-0) – 28

HALF

McMichael (1-0) – 7

Reidsville (1-0) – 48

0 Q

Southern Alamance (1-0)

Graham (0-1)

HALF

Burlington Williams (1-0) – 0

Western Alamance (0-1) – 14

HALF

Burlington Cummings (0-1) – 0

Eastern Alamance (1-0) – 43

3 Q

Morehead – 28

Martinsville – 0

HALF

RJ Reyonds – 45

WS Atkins – 0

2 Q

WS Parklans – 28

Glenn – 12

HALF

Randleman – 14

Southwestern Randolph – 7

HALF

Eastern Randolph – 27

Rockingham County – 7

Eastern Guilford(1-0) OFF

Northeast Guilford(0-1) OFF

