Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Tonight(8/24/18) in and around Guilford County(Check out Tonight’s Games on GreensboroSports Radio)

All kickoffs at 7:30pm with the exception of High Point Christian Academy’s 7pm kickoff….

Page(1-0) at Northern Guilford(1-0)….Big week one for Javondre Paige and he hooked up well with Ford Moser, and who was that kid/running back from Page that went to the Maryland Terrapins??? Wasn’t his name Javon Leake? Lots of stir up at Maryland these days in football and wonder how the young man is holding up, with all of this turmoil going on….Page at NG at Johnny Roscoe Stadium..Wyatt Smith at this game in double coverage for GreensboroSports.com…..He will be covering both teams and both sides of the ball/line of scrimmage…

Ragsdale(1-0) at Dudley(1-0)…..This game tonight with Dennis White on GreensboroSports Radio….The Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Pre-game at 6:45 and the kickoff will go off at 7:30pm on GreensboroSports Radio with Dennis White…Last week’s games with Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford and Davie County at Page are still playing right now at GreensboroSports Radio…”Your Game, Your Team, at GreensboroSports Radio and tonight’s Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, is Ragsdale at Dudley, on GreensboroSports Radio…Ragsdale’s main man is #12 Devan Boykin and he can do a lot of things with the football in many different spots on the field…Dudley has at least a three-headed, maybe even a four-headed monster at running back, with Myles Smith, Wilhite, Darby and Summers…A few Dudley players are banged up after Week One, and we will keep an eye on who they might rest tonight…Dudley hosting Ragsdale, at Tarpley Stadium..

Northwest Guilford(1-0) at Western Guilford(0-1)…NWG is strong with Johnny Pagano at QB and Cam Cloud at WR/RB and Jacob Hardy is their other strong back….WG will find it tough tonight at home at Doug Henderson Stadium, but this is a Rivalry Game, a backyard brawl from past years…

Southeast Guilford(1-0) at Smith(0-1)…SEG can roll at you quick with QB Ryan Douglas, RB Jaylen Fairley and we saw some film on Fairley from last Friday night and he was running tough in that one back set we saw, plus Douglas can air it out if necessary….For RD at QB for SEG, it is all about how he manages the football game….If RD can call another good one, the senior and his Falcons will be (2-0)…CJ Thacker is the top runner for Ben L. Smith and he ran for over 100 yards last week in the first half, in the Eagles loss at Northwest Guilford HS…Last week Smith QB ran for 22 yards and threw for 22 yards in the ball game at NWG…Tonight at Claude Manzi Stadium, on the Ben L. Smith campus…

High Point Andrews(0-1) at Southwest Guilford(1-0)…Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison with the Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio 2 and you can tune in at GreensboroSports Radio and be sure you Click On 2, as in GreensboroSports Radio 2 for Kris and DMZ…Kris and the Dimitri Morrison Zone on GreensboroSports Radio 2….SWG playing it with the good hands of soph QB Devin Flowers and he can be one of the top QB’s in Guilford County, once he gets motoring…SWG on Defense with John Oxce leading the way and JC makes SWG one of the better ‘D’s around the county and when John hits you with the “OXCE Clean”, you know you are in for a LONG NIGHT….Kris and the DMZ on GreensboroSports Radio tonight….Andrews has some outstanding skill players, but will they be deep enough to stay with SWG, is the question….At SWG and in the only un-named stadium in the county….

High Point Central(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-1)…Central went wild in the second half on offense last week, behind new QB Keith McDuffie Jr. and the Bison hope they can get off to better start in the game this evening at SG’s C.K. Siler Stadium….SG did not have much offense going for them last week and Storm head coach Bear Bradley knows they have to get that offense in gear and assistant coach Ty Norwood will have the offensive players in some extra ‘skull sessions’ before tonight’s 7:30 kickoff…

Asheboro(0-1) at Grimsley(0-1)….Excellent JV game last night with Grimsley winning out 9-7, but tonight you have to think it is about the Whirlies’ and the Blue Comets offenses….Grimsley wants to get that offense clicking behind QB Chris Zellous and RB Quan Nora and we saw some Whirlie defensive sparks by the young freshman, Travis Shaw, along the defensive line last week for Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford….Asheboro had Randleman beat last Friday night, but the A’boro defense let them down in the second half and the Blue Comets could not hold the lead and the RHS Tigers came roaring back and stole one from A’boro…Grimsley is at home at Jamieson Stadium and the Whirlies need to use that to their advantage….Former Page coaches Kevin Gillespie, Norman Weeks and Jesse Britt in town tonight on the sidelines for the A’boro Blue Comets, who do not want to blow it tonight at GHS…

Raleigh Ravenscroft(1-0) at High Point Christian(1-0) 7pm…..Much tougher challenge this week for HPCA and the Cougars saw what the Christians did to the Catholics last week, when Charlotte Christian defeated 3-A top-ranked Charlotte Catholic, 6-0….Charlotte Christian might be the top team in Charlotte and in the state this season, although we should know more about that, as Butler and Mallard Creek square off tonight down in Charlotte and I think Wake Forest may be hosting Richmond County tonight down near Raleigh, in Wake County…..HPCA has to keep making those statements, because if they see Charlotte Christian later on, it might be like Notre Dame and Liberty University going head-to-head….

Bishop McGuinness(0-1) at Trinity(1-0)…Got to get to know more on Bishop…

Eastern Guilford(1-0) OFF

Northeast Guilford(0-1) OFF

+++++Also in the area:

Mount Tabor(0-1) at East Forsyth(1-0)

McMichael(1-0) at Reidsville(1-0)

Southern Alamance(1-0) at Graham(0-1)

Burlington Williams(1-0) at Western Alamance(0-1)

Burlington Cummings(0-1) at Eastern Alamance(1-0)

Eastern Randolph(1-0) at Rockingham County(0-1)

+++++

Picks and Poll coming up….

Picks for the Guilford County Games:

Page

Dudley

Northwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford

Southwest Guilford

High Point Central

Grimsley

High Point Christian Academy

And here’s a few more for you to add to the mix:

Trinity

East Forsyth

Reidsville

Southern Alamance

Western Alamance

Eastern Alamance

Eastern Randolph

Mallard Creek

Wake Forest

Top Ten Poll:

1)Page(1-0)

2)Dudley(1-0)

3)Southeast Guilford(1-0)

4)Eastern Guilford(1-0)

5)Ragsdale(1-0)

6)Southwest Guilford(1-0)

7)Northern Guilford(1-0)

8)Northwest Guilford(1-0)

9)Grimsley(0-1)

10)Northeast Guilford(0-1)