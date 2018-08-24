NC Spartans Fall Basketball Tryouts

NC Spartans will feature for the first time ever a FALL TEAM. We will have a 6th grade/12 & under team!!!

This team will practice once a week at Bishop McGuinness High School (tentatively Sunday afternoons from 2-4) and compete in 4 tournaments throughout September and October. Tournaments will be in the Winston Salem/Greensboro/High Point/Burlington area. The head coach of this team will be Kaleb Money, former college coach at Piedmont International University and current varsity assistant coach at Bishop McGuinness High School.

Tryouts for our 6th grade/12U team will be Thursday August 30 from 700-900 PM at Bishop McGuinness High School.

For any questions on this team contact NC Spartans director Josh Thompson at joshthompson33@gmail.com or head coach Kaleb Monday at coachkmoney@gmail.com