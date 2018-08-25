Friday Night Finish with Dudley at Page shaping up to be a Great Battle next Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium:On Tonight’s picks we go (17-0)/”Final Night for Dennis White”

*****Final night on GreensboroSports Radio Football for Dennis White tonight and Dennis has been up and down the road with over the past 15-16 seasons and it has been great to have him along for the ride…We wish him well and appreciate the years he spent with us on the broadcasts….Thanks to Dennis White and godspeed….*****

Both Page and Dudley got tuned up well for their Greensboro City Battle next Friday night at Page’s Marion Kirby Stadium, by winning handily on this Friday night, with Dudley running past Ragsdale, 42-7 and Page pushing past Northern Guilford, 48-0…

Dudley led by Nashon Wilhite’s bruising running this evening and his pass-receiving was another big plus for the Panthers….Wilhite, at 5’9/225 and only a sophomore….Wilhite might remind you of Gerald Wilhite, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the day and Wilhite, Myles Smith, Milan Summers and Marlon Darby all kept the Ragsdale Tigers defense on their toes tonight at Tarpley Stadium…Dudley QB Richard Monroe hit Panthers’ WR Tawahn Young on a perfect 42-yard pass for a Dudley touchdown…Monroe stretched out a quad or hamstring while being tackled by the Tigers, but did return on defense, but Alston Hooker came in to run the Dudley offense and on the last offensive series of the game, Dudley freshman QB Jahmier Slade finished things up for the home team, at ‘The Tarp’…Solid game for Dudley senior QB Quad Monroe, and Monroe should be ready to go next Friday night at PAGE.

Even the Dudley kicker’s foot might have been getting a bit tired tonight, as the sophomore Panther kicker went 6-6 on PAT’s and he kicked off 7 times in the ball game….But just a sophomore…The Dudley punter was senior Ker Shol and I think Shol may have punted just three times on the night…

The Ragsdale Tigers scored on a 17-yard pass play from RHS QB Devan Boykin to Cameron Chatman and the Thomas Vernon kick was good to give Ragsdale their only points of the night….Ragsdale kept the game close early, but once the Dudley Panthers got rolling, Dudley was a hard team to stop and it seemed like Dudley gained momentum and starting running fast downhill, as the game wore on…

Fact is though Dudley LB Jurrriente Davis is out for 5 weeks and he will undergo surgery on Monday, and he is a great kid…Met him years ago when he was at Hairston Middle School and playing for Coach Abraham….Talked to Davis prior to the game tonight over at Dudley and he feels confident about putting his leg in the hands of Dr. James Kramer, from Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists on Monday and Davis should again be back for Dudley, in around 5 weeks…Great young man and Dudley will miss him, but LBJ/Landon Johnson, along with Jonathan Waddell and Milan Summers are holding down those linebackers spots until J. Davis can return…LBJ/Landon Johnson has been a team leader for over two years now, and in this his senior year, he is seeing plenty of action at LB on defense and LBJ is also running at Tight End in special packages on offense…

Also out for Dudley for three weeks is Michael Wyman and in Wyman’s absence, Young, Shol and Waddell are being looked to as young men who must step up and get up field, along with Myles Smith out of the backfield…

Dudley looked very good and I’m just hoping there was not an injury that slowed down Ragsdale’s Devan Boykin, the RHS Tigers need him in there to make their Run-and-Shoot offense click…

Dudley now ready to head over to Page next Friday night for that inner-city battle that is sure to bring out a packed house to Marion Kirby Stadium…Page topped Northern Guilford 48-0 tonight and for Page, they have receivers that can get open for QB Javondre Paige and we heard much about Ford Moser, Cody King and Naim Bradsher and now we are hearing big things about Lawson Albright, bursting on the scene over at Page and he is one of those kids that knows how to get open…..

We will have more about the Page-Northern Guilford game coming here later on tonight from Wyatt Smith and we will keep digging in on this Page-Dudley ball game as the weekend advances….

In talking to one of the Dudley players tonight over at Tarpley Stadium, he was telling me that they know Page, with Javondre Paige, has a talented and experienced quarterback and if Dudley can get to Paige at Page and get him rattled, then Dudley has a great chance to win the football game next Friday night…Javondre Paige, at Page is just a junior and this 11th-grader is drawing a lot of attention…

Dudley is big and they are deep, can Page get smart and be quicker than the Panthers next Friday and can Page use their home crowd to their advantage????? I saw the Southwest Guilford Cowboys’ home crowd of students over at “The Ranch” tonight and if I were looking to rent a crowd for a home game, I might go get that bunch of ‘Cowboy Crazies’ at ‘The Ranch”….That bunch at “The Ranch” was packing the place tonight and they were really getting loud and proud there on FOX 8’s Football Frenzy with Danny Harnden and Kevin Connolly….

Looking for Page and Dudley to get “The Kirb” charged up next Friday night and this ought to be close to a sellout, one would think….Wonder many fans they can get in there at Page and remember the last time the two teams squared off over at Page, the final score was Page 23, Dudley 22…..

Page led only 6-0 at the half tonight/Friday, then the Pirates out-scored the Nighthawks, 42-0 in the second half….

Let’s start looking at our games and who won and who lost tonight…

Here are our picks for Friday Night’s Games…..

**********Picks for the Guilford County Games:*********

$$$$$$$$$$ Guilford County picks (8-0) and overall picks (17-0)….$$$$$$$$$$

Page…Check Page wins 48-0

Dudley…Check Dudley wins 42-7

Northwest Guilford…Check NWG wins 48-13

Southeast Guilford…Check Southeast Guilford wins 28-6

Southwest Guilford…Check SWG wins 28-3

High Point Central…Check Central wins 33-27, good run by SG to be in it….

Grimsley…Grimsley wins 50-7…Check Large win for the Whirlies…

High Point Christian Academy…Check HPCA wins 23-14

And here’s a few more for you to add to the mix:

Trinity…Check Trinity wins 23-14

East Forsyth…Check East Forsyth wins 35-14

Reidsville…Check Reidsville wins 55-7

Southern Alamance…Check Southern Alamance wins 29-14

Western Alamance…Check Western Alamance wins 26-7

Eastern Alamance…Check Eastern Alamance wins 64-0

Eastern Randolph…Check Eastern Randolph wins 53-38

Mallard Creek…Check Mallard Creek wins 36-28

Wake Forest…Check Wake Forest wins 49-28

Some of the ‘Stars’ of the Friday Night High School Football Games…

Javondre Paige with 3 TD passes and 2 TD runs for Page HS….I told you guys last week, he might top what he did the pevious week and he did…Overall numbers better as well…

Jaylen Fairley with 2 TD’s for Southeast Guilford HS

Ryan Douglas with a TD and TD run for SEG…

Nashon Wilhite with 2 TD runs over 130 yards rushing for Dudley HS

Myles Smith with 2 TD runs for Dudley HS…

Richard Monroe with a TD of 42-yards and a TD run for Dudley HS….

Chris Zellous, Born Lesane and Quan Nora from Grimsley HS….See notes on them below…..

Here is the Game Report from Staff Reports on Grimsley-Asheboro at the Courier-Tribune/www.courier-tribune.com…

GREENSBORO — As one would expect, the Asheboro High School varsity football team practiced all week for its game with Grimsley with starting quarterback Corey Durrant taking the snaps in practice.

But when game time rolled around Friday night, Durrant was unable to go because of headaches that he had to have checked out by a doctor.

Nate Fisher filled in well, but the Blue Comets dropped a 50-7 decision.

The Blue Comets gave up a quick score to the Whirlies (1-1) as Born Lesane took the opening kickoff 55 yards to the AHS 36. A few plays later, after a strong run by Born, Quan Nora scored on a 3-yard run less than one minute into the contest.

Christofer Zellous had a 40-yard run into AHS territory on Grimsley’s next possession and Cameron Wall scored on a 34-yard run. A two-point conversion run gave Grimsley a 15-0 lead with 8:36 left in the first half.

The Whirlies scored on their next two possessions as well, getting a 31-yard scoring run from quarterback Christofer Zellous and on a 35-yard scoring strike after AHS fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Grimsley led 29-0 at halftime

A 72-yard run by Nora made it 36-0 midway through the third quarter and another score just before the quarter ended made it 43-0 and that meant a running clock in the final quarter.

Fisher scored on a 9-yard run with 3 minutes left for the Blue Comets.