High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind with Week Two in the books:Got any “Player of the Week” candidates???/News on Paige, Pagano, Cuthrell, Hackett, Caldwell, Fritz, WA over BW, EF running wild, “The Million Dollar Play” and more….

Let’s take our look back, back at last night’s high school football games, as we begin to file Week Two of the 2018 season and based on the numbers I saw at the end of the evening, Javondre Paige, from Page was everyone’s Player of the Week last week and if you asked me, he would get my early vote this week, for “Player of the Week”, with 3 TD passes and 2 TD runs…Collin Smith from Eastern Guilford HS last week and now Javondre Paige, from Page this week and how is everyone else seeing it, as we delve into “The Rewind”…..

On Paige, from Page, I’m thinking last week he had 321 total yards and this week he was 320 so that is for sure, being very consistent…

Got the news on Northwest Guilford QB Johnny Pagano with 3 TD passes Friday night, with Cam Cloud latching on to two of those TD tossed from Pagano…NWG topped Western Guilford….

Check this kid out:Kolby Cuthrell(Southwest Guilford HS) carried 14 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys (2-0), who’ve won the last five meetings since losing 66-0 in 2013. Tyree Graham(Southwest Guilford HS) also scored two TDs while carrying 11 times for 43 yards.

High Point Central’s Tobin Dejournette fielded a kickoff just outside the 10 near Southern Guilford’s sidelideline, put the brakes on to keep from stepping out of bounds, reversed direction, made his way through the Storm defense while cutting across the field and went 90 yards for the winning score after Southern knotted the score just seconds earlier….They are calling this, “The Million Dollar Play”….

J.P. Mundy at the News and Record's HSXtra section/site with Dudley-Ragsdale from Friday night at Tarpley Stadium..

Joe Sirera at the News and Record on the HSXtra site for Page-Northern Guilford at Johnny Roscoe Stadium…

Bradley Cole at the News and Record and also in the HSXtra Section/site for Southeast Guilford-Smith and Tre Caldwell had a big catch/reception for SEG in this game and it went for a TD on the catch from SEG QB Ryan Douglas…Some more Rewind, last word we got, Jax Hackett, from SEG and now at Furman, has been running as one of the #2 linebackers as a freshman for the Paladins, in preseason practices….

We ran this one in the "Friday Night Finish" late last night/early this morning and it comes in the Grimsley Whirlies dismantling of the Asheboro Blue Comets, from the Courier-Tribune of Asheboro

Southwest Guilford's fifth straight win over High Point Andrews from Michael Lindsay at the High Point Enterprise….

Greer Smith at the High Point Enterprise on High Point Central's 33-27 win over Southern Guilford and Tobin Dejournette's "Million Dollar Play"…..

David Kehrli at the Burlington Times News on Western Alamance over Burlington Williams and WA has now beaten Williams 16 straight times…

Fritz Hessenthaler gets his Southern Alamance team to (2-0) from Jerome Richard at the Burlington Times News…29-14, SA over Graham…

East Forsyth's 35-14 victory over Mount Tabor from Marc Pruitt at the Winston-Salem Journal and JournalNow.com….304 yards rushing on the night for the East Forsyth Eagles…

The Cougars of Wake Forest High School, led by their head coach Reggie Lucas, have now won 33 straight games and have been victorious in 60 of their last 62 games and they topped the highly touted Richmond County Raiders 49-28 back on Friday night from Steve Wiseman at the Charlotte Observer….

Read more on the Wake Forest-Richmond County game from Joel Bryant at WRALSportsFan.com…Got some very good details and video at this post…