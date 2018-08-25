Page Routs Northern Guilford 48-0 – Wyatt Smith Reporting

The matchup between the Page Pirates and the Northern Guilford was a one-sided contest; however, it took until the second half for the Pirates to trounce the Nighthawks in what ended as a 48-0 Page victory.

The Pirates failed to execute on three possessions inside the red zone and led just 6-0 at halftime, but four touchdowns in three minutes and four seconds, put the game out of reach.

One constant throughout the night was the Page defense, which held Northern to just 24 total yards in the first half and forced two turnovers. The Pirate defense didn’t let up in the second half when they forced five more Nighthawk turnovers in the third quarter alone.

Pirates head coach Jared Rolfes called his team’s defensive performance “unreal.”

“We’re talented, gritty, and really tough on defense,” he added.

The Pirates offense was led for the second week in a row by senior quarterback Javondre Paige who accounted for five touchdowns, three through the air and two on the ground.

At the end of the first half, it did not seem that the Pirates would run away with the game; in fact, Northern was still very much a contender.

The Nighthawks fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half that turned into a Page touchdown just three plays later. Following the touchdown, Northern threw an interception that resulted in another Pirate score only 21 seconds later, and finally Page’s Kam Gavin returned a Northern fumble for a touchdown to complete three touchdowns in 43 seconds for the Pirates.

The Pirates didn’t let off the gas once they tasted Nighthawk blood. Javondre Paige ran for another touchdown in the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, Page had increased their lead from 6-0 at halftime to 34-0.

Another passing touchdown from Paige, and a rushing touchdown from back-up tailback, and freshman, Jiel Melton, made the score 48-0.

Northern Guilford didn’t give up and continued to battle throughout the second half. The turnovers in the third quarter that led to the Page touchdowns were too much for the Nighthawks to overcome with the Page defense barreling towards them at every turn.

Page quarterback Javondre Paige felt the halftime message from the offensive coordinator, and film review, helped them turn the game around.

“During halftime our offensive coordinator came down and told us to hold each other accountable like we did last week and we got it done in the second half. We watched what we messed up on during the first half and we gave it a little more effort on each play,” he said.

Paige stepped up his leadership in the second half as well.

“In the beginning I don’t think I was as much of a leader as I could’ve been, so I had to really start talking my team up and become more of a vocal leader after halftime.”

Rolfes wasn’t happy with the start, but was very pleased with the end result.

“I felt like the kids did a good job in the second half of cashing in (on opportunities). Field position helped in the second half with the turnovers, we found some calls we liked with (Paige) and our tailback, and it turned out to be a great finish.”

He was quick to say there is room for improvement.

“We’ve got to get better. We’re not that good yet and that’s the one thing that people need to understand is our kids have not arrived. For us to be who we want to be this year, we have a lot of work to do. Don’t get me wrong, that’s a great finish.”

Page improves to (2-0) with the win and hosts Dudley in what will be the Pirates first big test of the early season next Friday night.

Northern Guilford falls to (1-1) with the loss and travels to Statesville High School next Friday.

SCORING PLAYS:

(Page) Tyrone Ashley 23 pass from Javondre Paige (kick failed)

(Page) Paige 1 run (Matt Chmil kick)

(Page) Ashley 25 pass from Paige (Chmil kick)

(Page) Kam Gavin 27 fumble return (Chmil kick)

(Page) Paige 14 run (Chmil kick)

(Page) Cody King 50 pass from Paige (Chmil kick)

(Page) Jiel Melton 20 run (Chmil kick)

PAGE STATS:

Javondre Paige: (12-20) 262yds, 3TD, INT; 13 rush 83yds, 2TD

Tyrone Ashley: 2 rec, 48yds, 2TD

Jiel Melton: 6 rush 69yds, TD

Josh Butler-Garner: 2 INT

Steven Scott: INT, Fumble Recovery

Evan Gill: INT, Fumble Recovery