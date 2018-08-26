Saturday Night College Football with N.C. A&T defeating Jacksonville State, 20-17

Final:
North Carolina A&T 20, Jacksonville State 17
A&T(1-0)/Jacksonville State(0-1)
*****from A&T’s announcer Donald Ware we were able to learn that Jacksonville State had won 41 straight non-conference games before N.C. A&T knocked them off tonight and the Aggies defeated a very good J. State Gamecocks club/team…..

Locals Lamar Raynard(High Point Andrews High School) and Marquell Cartwright(High Point Andrews High School) were big parts of the Aggie victory….

The A&T Aggie offensive line was having trouble moving the Jacksonville State Gamecocks defense up front, but A&T took what the Gamecocks would give them, and it was enough to lead to another A&T win…

Several big defensive stops by the Aggies’ defense late with some ball strips and key stops to preserve the 3-point finish….The Aggies freshman punter Rivers was also having a very strong night…

Some of the numbers on Lamar Raynard and Marquell Cartwright….

North Carolina A&T Passing….

C/ATT	YDS	AVG	TD	INT
Lamar Raynard	12/34	111	3.3	2	1

North Carolina A&T Rushing…..

CAR	YDS	AVG	TD	LONG
Marquell Cartwright	25	58	2.3	0	21

