4A Metro Girls Golf Results
Tatum Neff 39
Emelia Pack 37
Harper Shepherd 36
Kate Hunter 43
Ava Besecker 47
Ragsdale 150
Carolyne Isaacson 45
Kate Brendley 49
London Thomas 56
Northwest 153
Riley Williams 47
Maggie Mahon 51
Christa Simaan 55
Kaitlyn Guild 66
Grimsley 159
Christina Witte 53
Blake Fuquay 50
Caroline Witte 56
Charlea Reddick 72
High Point Central 184
Emma Carlisle 56
Stella Conner 63
Lea Kolbet 65
Submitted by Coach D Jones
