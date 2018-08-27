4A Metro Girls Golf Results

Posted by Press Release on August 27, 2018 at 8:24 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Page 112
Tatum Neff 39
Emelia Pack 37
Harper Shepherd 36
Kate Hunter 43
Ava Besecker 47

Ragsdale 150
Carolyne Isaacson 45
Kate Brendley 49
London Thomas 56

Northwest 153
Riley Williams 47
Maggie Mahon 51
Christa Simaan 55
Kaitlyn Guild 66

Grimsley 159
Christina Witte 53
Blake Fuquay 50
Caroline Witte 56
Charlea Reddick 72

High Point Central 184
Emma Carlisle 56
Stella Conner 63
Lea Kolbet 65

Submitted by Coach D Jones

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top